The Sun is ridiculed for its front page and muted coverage of Downing Street Christmas Party

'I wonder why the latest fiasco isn't all over the front page today'

The Sun, which prides itself on ‘holding the powerful to account without fear or favour’ has been ridiculed for its front page and downplaying one of the biggest political scandals of the year.

On the day when much of the country’s media was focused on the bombshell leaked video footage which showed Number 10 staff joking about a Christmas Party last year in breach of Covid rules but which Downing Street still refuses to admit took place, the Sun chose to focus on ‘Energy chiefs feel the heat after blaming the Storm Arwen power-cut crisis on the wrong type of wind’.

Private Eye Magazine tweeted in response: “Why is the Sun’s coverage of the Downing Street Christmas party story so muted? Could it be because on the very same night in December 2020, the paper was hosting a rule-busting boozy bash of its own? Full story in the brand new Private Eye, out today.”

Alastair Camobell tweeted: “So @TheSun continuing to play down to invisibility the story of the government it supports breaking the law … any special reason?”

Have I got News for You added: “Today’s headlines:

Guardian – XMAS PARTY OUTRAGE

Daily Mail – PM ACCUSED OF LYING

Metro – THEY’RE LAUGHING AT US

The Sun – Unusually large pigeon spotted in Devon”

Another social media user added: “I wonder why the latest fiasco isn’t all over the front page today. Could it be someone high ranking from the Sun was at one of those Christmas parties?”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.