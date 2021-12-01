The 23 MPs who voted against the wearing of masks in shops and on public transport

A list of the MPs who voted against

MPs overwhelmingly voted to approve the government’s new coronavirus regulations as it attempts to combat the rise in the number of cases following the discovery of the Omicron variant.

434 voted in favour, yet 23 MPs voted against the new rules which include a mandatory requirement to wear masks on public transport and in shops.

Here’s a list of the MPs who voted against:

Steve Baker (Conservative – Wycombe)

Graham Brady (Conservative – Altrincham and Sale West)

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative – North West Leicestershire)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

Philip Davies (Conservative – Shipley)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative – Thurrock)

Richard Drax (Conservative – South Dorset)

Mark Francois (Conservative – Rayleigh and Wickford)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party – South Antrim)

Chris Green (Conservative – Bolton West)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative – Workington)

Pauline Latham (Conservative – Mid Derbyshire)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative – Northampton South)

Karl McCartney (Conservative – Lincoln)

Esther McVey (Conservative – Tatton)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party – North Antrim)

Andrew Percy (Conservative – Brigg and Goole)

Greg Smith (Conservative – Buckingham)

Robert Syms (Conservative – Poole)

Charles Walker (Conservative – Broxbourne)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

William Wragg (Conservative – Hazel Grove)

Scientists have shown that the wearing of masks reduces the spread of Covid. Tory Lockdown sceptic Desmond Swayne has claimed that face coverings are “mumbo jumbo” despite a global study showing they are linked to a 53% reduction in Covid incidence.

