Christmas Day key workers’ pay lower than a decade ago

The TUC says many of those on duty on Christmas Day this year will be on low pay, especially in sectors like social care.

Thousands of key workers working on Christmas Day are earning less now in real terms than a decade ago, according to new analysis published by the TUC today.

The TUC analysis, which looked at the jobs most likely to be working on 25 December, tracked their real wages over the last eleven years. The research found:

Nurses’ real wages are down more than £2,700 per year

Local government care workers are down more than £1,600 a year

Chefs are down more than £1,050 per year

The TUC says many of those on duty on Christmas Day this year will be on low pay, especially in sectors like social care.

After working on the frontline of the pandemic, too many key workers are at breaking point because of a mix of low pay, excessive workloads, and a lack of recognition, says the TUC.

The TUC is calling on the government to prioritise key worker pay in 2022, reversing a decade of lost pay. The union body says ministers must make sure all public service workers get a decent pay rise, through fully independent pay review bodies or collective bargaining, without restrictions being set by the chancellor. They have also called on the government to

fund the public sector so that all outsourced workers are paid at least the real Living Wage, or get pay parity with directly-employed staff doing the same job and to raise the national minimum wage to £10 per hour immediately.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Many of the key workers who are bracing themselves for another surge of Covid cases are earning less in real terms than they were a decade ago. That is not right.

“While many of us are tucking into the turkey, thousands of key workers will be hard at work on the frontline, many of them dealing with staff shortages as a result of the Omicron variant. But their pay awards are falling way short of what they should be, especially in a cost-of-living crisis.

“The pandemic must be a turning point. 2022 should be the year that the government finally gets wages rising across the UK. They can start by giving our public service workers a proper pay rise, and by raising the minimum wage to £10 an hour.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.