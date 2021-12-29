Boris Johnson falls to his lowest ever rating among Tory members

The dire ratings for Johnson were reported in ConservativeHome yesterday, following a survey of party members.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has fallen to his lowest ever rating among Tory party members, following a disastrous few weeks in which Tory corruption and sleaze stories have dominated the headlines along with allegations of Downing Street breaking Covid restrictions.

In the net satisfaction rating for the cabinet and other Tory politicians, Johnson records a net satisfaction rating of -33, the worst ranking of any Tory colleague on the list, with Liz Truss top with +73.

The right-wing blog has now recorded the second consecutive month of negative ratings for Johnson, his third altogether, and his lowest total of the lot. The blog also records Nadine Dorries falling down from fourth place (plus 61) to mid-table sixteenth (plus 25), ‘Michael Gove from twelfth to sixth from bottom (plus 43 to plus 16) , and Sajid Javid from eighth to twelfth (plus 54 to plus 29).’

It states that all are ‘associated with support for Covid restrictions.’

Home secretary Priti Patel also falls into the red on -1.

It comes after an exclusive Opinium poll reported by the Guardian, showed that Boris Johnson is “a significant drag on Tory fortunes”. The poll found that the party would be 60 seats worse off under Johnson, compared with Sunak.

The poll found 39% of people intended to vote Labour at the next election, seven points ahead of the Conservatives on 32%. When Johnson’s name was added to the voting intention question, Tory support dipped below 30%, and Labour’s lead increased from seven to 12%.

If Sunak were to replace Johnson, Labour would maintain its lead over the Tories by just three points.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

