Boris Johnson faces a backbench rebellion larger than his parliamentary majority

As many as 80 Tory MPs are expected to rebel against the government.

Boris Johnson is facing a growing backbench rebellion larger than his parliamentary majority over the government’s plans to introduce Covid passports.

As many as 80 Tory MPs are expected to rebel against the measures, which would mean people would have to show proof of two Covid jabs or a negative PCR or lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours to enter nightclubs, indoor venues of over 500 people and outdoor settings with crowds of over 4,000 people.

It comes as the Omicron variant spreads throughout the country, leading to a sharp rise in the number of cases.

The vote on ‘Covid passports’ means Johnson is facing the biggest revolt of his premiership yet, with one Tory MP facing a backlash for comparing the idea of Covid passes to Nazi Germany.

It comes at a time when confidence in the government among a number of Tory backbenchers has collapsed, following the humiliating U-turn carried out by Johnson over the Owen Paterson scandal, as well as claims that Downing Street held Christmas parties last year in breach of Covid restrictions.

Among the rebels who are likely to vote against the government or abstain on the vote are a mixture of Tory hardliners who have rebelled repeatedly against Covid restrictions, including former cabinet minister Esther McVey and the chair of the 1922 Committee backbench group, Graham Brady.

Yet expect many new rebels from the 2019 intake of Tory MPs too, who think the plans to introduce further measures and vaccine passports in particular go too far, citing concerns over civil liberties.

They certainly don’t mind undermining civil liberties however when it comes to removing citizenship without notice as part of the Nationality and Borders Bill, or clamping down on the right to peaceful protest or measures to introduce photo ID at elections.

They’ve got a rather selective approach.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.