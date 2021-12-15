A list of the alleged Covid rule-breaking parties held by Tories at Westminster

Were there any Tories who didn't break the rules?

With an ever growing list of alleged rule breaking Christmas parties held last year by Tory politicians and aides in Westminster, one has to wonder if there were any Tories who didn’t hold a party which breached Covid regulations.

We’ve prepared a list of the parties so far.

No 10 Downing Street – 18 December

The first allegations of a Christmas Party being held in Downing Street in breach of the Covid regulations focused on a party that is reported to have taken place on 18 December. This is where Number 10’s director of communications, Jack Doyle, reportedly handed out awards to members of staff. This is one of the party’s being investigated by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. At the time, London was under tier-two restrictions, meaning indoor social mixing between households was banned.

Officials and political staff are said to have had cheese and wine and reportedly swapped secret Santa presents at an event that went on late into the evening.

This is the party that Allegra Stratton was shown joking about in leaked video footage, which led to her resignation as a government adviser.

No 10 Downing Street – 27 November

Johnson is said to have attended a leaving party for an aide, Cleo Watson, where sources told the BBC that people were having drinks and Johnson made a speech. There was still a national lockdown in force and indoor gatherings were not allowed.

11 Downing Street -13 November

An alleged party is said to have taken place on 13 November to mark the departure of the prime minister’s former aide Dominic Cummings during England’s second lockdown last year. The Daily Mail reported that a “victory party” was held in Downing Street led by the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, a claim she and others deny.

Department for Education – 10 December

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson is alleged to have held a gathering with drinks in his department for staff on 10 December in the run up to Christmas. The Department for Education has confirmed it had a gathering in the office to thank staff for their work during the pandemic. The party will now be investigated by the Cabinet secretary Simon Case.

Shaun Bailey’s team party- 14 December

Former Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has been pictured along with Tory Billionaire donor Nick Candy and Tory aides at a Christmas Party last year. Bailey later quit his position as chair of the London Assembly’s police and crime committee following publication of the photo.

Christmas Quiz -15 December

A Christmas quiz took place for Downing Street staff last year. The Prime Minister was pictured on screen, sitting underneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher as he read out questions, though he insists he broke no rules. London was then under Tier 2 regulations, banning any social mixing between households.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

