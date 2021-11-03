Tory sleaze: Outrage as Conservative MPs try to change sleaze rules to protect one of their own

The unprecedented action to protect Owen Paterson MP, has also received the backing of prime minister Boris Johnson who is supporting the efforts to overthrow an independent inquiry

The decision of Tory MPs to try to block the suspension of a Tory MP found to have breached commons rules has prompted anger and accusations of wanting to turn the clock back to the “the dark days of Tory sleaze.

The unprecedented action to protect Owen Paterson MP, has also received the backing of prime minister Boris Johnson who is supporting the efforts to overthrow an independent inquiry that found that the former cabinet minister had committed an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules.

Last week, an investigation by the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, found that Paterson had “repeatedly” used his position as an MP to benefit two firms who paid him as a consultant. The MPs’ watchdog recommended that he be suspended for 30 days.

Paterson has disputed the findings and claimed that the investigation was not fair.

MPs will be voting today on whether to endorse a recommendation from the Commons Standards Committee that Mr Paterson be suspended for 30 sitting days, however Tory MPs will attempt to overturn the recommendations of the independent watchdog.

Led by Andrea Leadsom, they will try to pass an amendment that would see a new committee set up to consider changes to the process for investigating MPs.

Thangam Debbonaire shadow Commons leader, said that “the Tories want to jettison the system that has served us well and which has been a vital part of rebuilding public trust after the dark days of Tory sleaze this Government seems determined to return to”.

Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme that there “long-standing problems” with the process and it was not a “fair system”. He said: “[We currently have] a very unsatisfactory process that requires the whole House of Commons, all 650 members, to give a final opinion on whether this case has been handled properly,” he added.

It’s worth pointing out that should Paterson be suspended for 30 sitting days, it would automatically trigger a recall petition, which could lead to a by-election if 10% of eligible voters in his constituency sign it.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

