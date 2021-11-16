Tory slammed for posting fake image of Jeremy Corbyn holding wreath at Liverpool bomb

Cllr Paul Nickerson, of East Riding Council, shared the image online, leading to widespread condemnation.

A Tory councillor has been slammed for sharing a fake image online of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holding a wreath next to an image of the burning taxi which was used in a terror attack in which a suicide attacker blew himself up outside a hospital in Liverpool on Remembrance Sunday.

Cllr Paul Nickerson, of East Riding Council, shared the image online, leading to widespread condemnation. He posted the picture on Twitter with the comment, “unsurprisingly”, on Monday night. He later deleted the tweet and has since issued an apology on Tuesday morning on Twitter. It read: “I would like to apologies [sic] for a political tweet sent from my account yesterday which has been upsetting for some people and I unreservedly apologise to all concerned.”

In another deleted tweet, he initially sought to try to blame hackers for some of the posts shared from his account on Monday evening.

It read: “Apologies for the round of inappropriate direct messages that have been sent out from my account they are not of my hand – normal service now resumed, I have over 1000 notifications so forgive any further delay in response.”

A number of social media users said that they had submitted complaints about Cllr Nickerson’s behaviour to East Riding council. Another user wrote: “Tory troll Paul Nickerson is at it again in a very distasteful manner. @East_Riding do you approve of this?”

Owen Jones wrote in reaction to the tweet: “This tweet from Conservative

@councillorpaul_ is completely vile. Where do you even start.”

