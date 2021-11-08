The MPs making thousands in extra income who could be affected by a consultancy ban

Here’s a list of some of the most prominent MPs, mostly Tories, earning thousands in extra income who could be affected by any ban on consultancy work

After the sleaze scandal involving Tory MP Owen Paterson, there’s been growing pressure not only on the government but also on Parliament as a whole to tighten up lobbying rules and put an end to politicians raking it in from highly paid roles and jobs outside of parliament.

There are reports that Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle could propose a review of the rules which could, significantly, include a ban on outside consultancy roles.

At present, it is not against the rules for MPs to carry out consultancy work for businesses, though they are required to publish details and payments received on the register of financial interests and they must not lobby the government on behalf of the companies that pay them.

Here’s a list of some of the most prominent MPs, mostly Tories, earning thousands in extra income who could be affected by any ban on consultancy work. Further details can be found here.

Andrew Mitchell, Sutton Coldfield (Conservative)

Mitchell is earning a total of £182,600 for 34.5 days as a result of his consultancy and advisory work. His roles include being a senior adviser to Investec for which he earns £12,000pa for just two days. He is also a consultant with Ernst & Young earning £30,000pa for five days work. In addition to his basic annual MP’s salary of £81,932, Mitchell also earns £15,000 pa for 2.5 days work advising Arch Emerging Partners.

The Tory MPs also pocketed £39,600pa for acting as a senior adviser on African matters to SouthBridge and a further £50,000pa for the same role with Kingsley Capital Partners.

Julian Smith, Skipton and Ripon (Conservative)

Tory MP Julian Smith will be pocketing a total of £144,000pa for 62-84 hours of work in his various consultancy roles which include earning £60,000pa for 20 hours of work with hydrogen distribution company, Ryse Hydrogen as an external adviser. He also earnt £60,000pa for 30-40 hours of work with property company MJM Marine.

Chris Grayling, Epsom and Ewell (Conservative)

Grayling, a former secretary of state for justice, is earning £100,000pa for acting as a Strategic adviser to Hutchison Ports Europe.

Mark Garnier, Wyre Forest (Conservative)

According to the Register of members’ financial interests, Garnier will earn £90,000 in advisory roles, including at the start-up satellite company, Laser Light Communications, where he is getting £60,000pa for 120 hours.

Sir Ed Davey, Kingston and Surbiton (Liberal Democrats)

Sir Ed is earning £78,000 for his consultancy and advisory work, including £5,000 a month for an expected monthly commitment of six hours as a consultant on political issues and policy analysis to Herbert Smith Freehills. Sir Ed says all earnings will be used benefit his disabled son.

Other MPs who could be impacted if a ban on consultancy work were to come in, include Sir Iain Duncan Smith who earns £20,000 a year for up to 30 hours of work as a member of the international advisory board of Tunstall Health Group as well as £25,000 a year for 144 hours of work with Byotrol Technology.

Among the Labour MPs who could be affected are Khalid Mahmood, MP for Perry Barr, who earns £25,000 a year for acting as a consultant to thinktank Policy Exchange. Margaret Hodge is chair of Royal Holloway’s College Council, earning £20,000 a year for 3 hours a week in the role. She has also received £4,000 this year from the Independent Schools’ Bursars Association for a keynote speech at their annual conference.

Other Tory MPs who could be affected as a result of the rule change include Alan Cairns who is bringing in £60,000 through consultancy work, David Davis who earns over £50,000 and Stephen Hammod, who earns £60,000 for 50-100 hours of consultancy and advisory work.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

