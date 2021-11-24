How every MP voted on the ‘NHS Corporate Takeover Bill’

The Health and Care Bill contains heavily contested NHS reforms and has been branded by campaigners 'a charter for corruption' and a 'Corporate Takeover Bill'.

On the evening of November 23, MPs voted through the Health and Care Bill at its third reading with 291 votes for and 244 votes against. The Bill contains heavily contested NHS reforms and has been branded by campaigners ‘a charter for corruption’ and a ‘Corporate Takeover Bill’. It will now move to the House of Lords for further debate.

After the vote, Labour’s Clive Lewis MP wrote in the Independent, accusing Tory MPs of ‘tearing up the NHS’s constitution with their corporate takeover bill.’ And in an article for Left Foot Forward earlier this week, Labour MP Richard Burgon and anti-privatisation group We Own It’s Director Cat Hobbs, argued that the Bill could see representatives of private companies having seats on boards which make decisions about NHS budgets and services. They also argued it would end the requirement for NHS contracts to be put out to competitive tender, meaning “contracts can be awarded to private healthcare providers without considering any other bids.”

Following the vote on the Bill, Hobbs told Left Foot Forward, “It’s utterly shameful that the government has voted through this Bill. It opens the door to NHS privatisation by allowing private companies to sit on NHS boards and make decisions about the care that people receive. It also fails to specify that the NHS should be the default provider for services, meaning that private companies can win crony contracts without accountability. We are now campaigning for the House of Lords to protect the NHS and fight the government on this every step of the way.”

We Own It is expected to launch a petition calling for the House of Lords to reject the legislation later today.

Just three Tory MPs voted against the Bill. No MP from any party other than the Conservatives voted for the Bill.

Here is the full breakdown of how every MP voted:

For

Nigel Adams (Conservative – Selby and Ainsty)

Bim Afolami (Conservative – Hitchin and Harpenden)

Adam Afriyie (Conservative – Windsor)

Peter Aldous (Conservative – Waveney)

Lucy Allan (Conservative – Telford)

Lee Anderson (Conservative – Ashfield)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative – Pudsey)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative – Eastbourne)

Edward Argar (Conservative – Charnwood)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative – Wrexham)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative – Louth and Horncastle)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative – Orpington)

Richard Bacon (Conservative – South Norfolk)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative – Saffron Walden)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative – West Bromwich West)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative – Stroud)

Duncan Baker (Conservative – North Norfolk)

Steve Baker (Conservative – Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative – West Worcestershire)

John Baron (Conservative – Basildon and Billericay)

Aaron Bell (Conservative – Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Scott Benton (Conservative – Blackpool South)

Paul Beresford (Conservative – Mole Valley)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative – Meriden)

Bob Blackman (Conservative – Harrow East)

Crispin Blunt (Conservative – Reigate)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Ben Bradley (Conservative – Mansfield)

Karen Bradley (Conservative – Staffordshire Moorlands)

Suella Braverman (Conservative – Fareham)

Jack Brereton (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent South)

Steve Brine (Conservative – Winchester)

Paul Bristow (Conservative – Peterborough)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative – Congleton)

Felicity Buchan (Conservative – Kensington)

Robert Buckland (Conservative – South Swindon)

Alex Burghart (Conservative – Brentwood and Ongar)

Rob Butler (Conservative – Aylesbury)

Alun Cairns (Conservative – Vale of Glamorgan)

James Cartlidge (Conservative – South Suffolk)

Miriam Cates (Conservative – Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative – Lewes)

Alex Chalk (Conservative – Cheltenham)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative – Gillingham and Rainham)

Jo Churchill (Conservative – Bury St Edmunds)

Greg Clark (Conservative – Tunbridge Wells)

Simon Clarke (Conservative – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Theo Clarke (Conservative – Stafford)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative – Bassetlaw)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative – Heywood and Middleton)

James Cleverly (Conservative – Braintree)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative – The Cotswolds)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative – Suffolk Coastal)

Elliot Colburn (Conservative – Carshalton and Wallington)

Damian Collins (Conservative – Folkestone and Hythe)

Alberto Costa (Conservative – South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative – Witney)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative – East Surrey)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative – Torridge and West Devon)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative – Ynys Môn)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative – Chatham and Aylesford)

James Daly (Conservative – Bury North)

David T C Davies (Conservative – Monmouth)

James Davies (Conservative – Vale of Clwyd)

Gareth Davies (Conservative – Grantham and Stamford)

Mims Davies (Conservative – Mid Sussex)

David Davis (Conservative – Haltemprice and Howden)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative – Bishop Auckland)

Sarah Dines (Conservative – Derbyshire Dales)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative – Huntingdon)

Leo Docherty (Conservative – Aldershot)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative – Chippenham)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative – Hertsmere)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative – Thurrock)

Flick Drummond (Conservative – Meon Valley)

James Duddridge (Conservative – Rochford and Southend East)

David Duguid (Conservative – Banff and Buchan)

Philip Dunne (Conservative – Ludlow)

Mark Eastwood (Conservative – Dewsbury)

Ruth Edwards (Conservative – Rushcliffe)

Michael Ellis (Conservative – Northampton North)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative – Bournemouth East)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative – Dover)

George Eustice (Conservative – Camborne and Redruth)

Luke Evans (Conservative – Bosworth)

David Evennett (Conservative – Bexleyheath and Crayford)

Ben Everitt (Conservative – Milton Keynes North)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative – Lichfield)

Laura Farris (Conservative – Newbury)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative – South Ribble)

Mark Fletcher (Conservative – Bolsover)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative – Don Valley)

Vicky Ford (Conservative – Chelmsford)

Kevin Foster (Conservative – Torbay)

Liam Fox (Conservative – North Somerset)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative – South East Cambridgeshire)

George Freeman (Conservative – Mid Norfolk)

Richard Fuller (Conservative – North East Bedfordshire)

Roger Gale (Conservative – North Thanet)

Mark Garnier (Conservative – Wyre Forest)

Nick Gibb (Conservative – Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Richard Graham (Conservative – Gloucester)

James Gray (Conservative – North Wiltshire)

Chris Grayling (Conservative – Epsom and Ewell)

Chris Green (Conservative – Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative – Ashford)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative – Arundel and South Downs)

Kate Griffiths (Conservative – Burton)

James Grundy (Conservative – Leigh)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Robert Halfon (Conservative – Harlow)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative – Wimbledon)

Matt Hancock (Conservative – West Suffolk)

Mark Harper (Conservative – Forest of Dean)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative – Castle Point)

Trudy Harrison (Conservative – Copeland)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative – Hastings and Rye)

John Hayes (Conservative – South Holland and The Deepings)

Oliver Heald (Conservative – North East Hertfordshire)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative – Daventry)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative – Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative – Burnley)

Damian Hinds (Conservative – East Hampshire)

Richard Holden (Conservative – North West Durham)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative – Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative – Kettering)

Paul Holmes (Conservative – Eastleigh)

John Howell (Conservative – Henley)

Paul Howell (Conservative – Sedgefield)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative – Mid Worcestershire)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative – Walsall North)

Jane Hunt (Conservative – Loughborough)

Jeremy Hunt (Conservative – South West Surrey)

Tom Hunt (Conservative – Ipswich)

Alister Jack (Conservative – Dumfries and Galloway)

Sajid Javid (Conservative – Bromsgrove)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative – North East Hampshire)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative – Harwich and North Essex)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative – Workington)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative – Morley and Outwood)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative – Newark)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative – Sleaford and North Hykeham)

David Johnston (Conservative – Wantage)

Andrew Jones (Conservative – Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Fay Jones (Conservative – Brecon and Radnorshire)

David Jones (Conservative – Clwyd West)

Marcus Jones (Conservative – Nuneaton)

Simon Jupp (Conservative – East Devon)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative – Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative – Rutland and Melton)

Gillian Keegan (Conservative – Chichester)

Julian Knight (Conservative – Solihull)

Greg Knight (Conservative – East Yorkshire)

Danny Kruger (Conservative – Devizes)

Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative – Spelthorne)

John Lamont (Conservative – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Robert Largan (Conservative – High Peak)

Pauline Latham (Conservative – Mid Derbyshire)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative – South Northamptonshire)

Edward Leigh (Conservative – Gainsborough)

Ian Levy (Conservative – Blyth Valley)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative – Great Yarmouth)

Julian Lewis (Conservative – New Forest East)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative – Bridgwater and West Somerset)

Chris Loder (Conservative – West Dorset)

Mark Logan (Conservative – Bolton North East)

Marco Longhi (Conservative – Dudley North)

Julia Lopez (Conservative – Hornchurch and Upminster)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative – South Thanet)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative – Truro and Falmouth)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative – Redditch)

Alan Mak (Conservative – Havant)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative – North West Hampshire)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative – Totnes)

Scott Mann (Conservative – North Cornwall)

Julie Marson (Conservative – Hertford and Stortford)

Theresa May (Conservative – Maidenhead)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative – Broadland)

Paul Maynard (Conservative – Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Jason McCartney (Conservative – Colne Valley)

Karl McCartney (Conservative – Lincoln)

Mark Menzies (Conservative – Fylde)

Huw Merriman (Conservative – Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative – South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Robin Millar (Conservative – Aberconwy)

Maria Miller (Conservative – Basingstoke)

Nigel Mills (Conservative – Amber Valley)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative – Sutton Coldfield)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative – South West Hertfordshire)

Damien Moore (Conservative – Southport)

Robbie Moore (Conservative – Keighley)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative – Portsmouth North)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative – Newton Abbot)

James Morris (Conservative – Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative – Beaconsfield)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative – Hartlepool)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative – Crewe and Nantwich)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative – Scunthorpe)

David Mundell (Conservative – Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative – South West Wiltshire)

Robert Neill (Conservative – Bromley and Chislehurst)

Lia Nici (Conservative – Great Grimsby)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative – Romsey and Southampton North)

Neil O’Brien (Conservative – Harborough)

Guy Opperman (Conservative – Hexham)

Neil Parish (Conservative – Tiverton and Honiton)

Priti Patel (Conservative – Witham)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative – Rugby)

Mike Penning (Conservative – Hemel Hempstead)

John Penrose (Conservative – Weston-super-Mare)

Chris Philp (Conservative – Croydon South)

Christopher Pincher (Conservative – Tamworth)

Dan Poulter (Conservative – Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative – Taunton Deane)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative – Banbury)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative – Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative – Horsham)

Will Quince (Conservative – Colchester)

Tom Randall (Conservative – Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative – Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative – North East Somerset)

Nicola Richards (Conservative – West Bromwich East)

Angela Richardson (Conservative – Guildford)

Rob Roberts (Independent – Delyn)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative – Tewkesbury)

Mary Robinson (Conservative – Cheadle)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)

Douglas Ross (Conservative – Moray)

Lee Rowley (Conservative – North East Derbyshire)

Dean Russell (Conservative – Watford)

David Rutley (Conservative – Macclesfield)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative – Birmingham, Northfield)

Paul Scully (Conservative – Sutton and Cheam)

Bob Seely (Conservative – Isle of Wight)

Andrew Selous (Conservative – South West Bedfordshire)

Alok Sharma (Conservative – Reading West)

David Simmonds (Conservative – Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative – Kingswood)

Chloe Smith (Conservative – Norwich North)

Greg Smith (Conservative – Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative – Crawley)

Julian Smith (Conservative – Skipton and Ripon)

Royston Smith (Conservative – Southampton, Itchen)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative – Derby North)

Ben Spencer (Conservative – Runnymede and Weybridge)

Mark Spencer (Conservative – Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative – Rother Valley)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative – Pendle)

John Stevenson (Conservative – Carlisle)

Bob Stewart (Conservative – Beckenham)

Iain Stewart (Conservative – Milton Keynes South)

Gary Streeter (Conservative – South West Devon)

Mel Stride (Conservative – Central Devon)

Graham Stuart (Conservative – Beverley and Holderness)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative – York Outer)

James Sunderland (Conservative – Bracknell)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative – New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative – Poole)

Derek Thomas (Conservative – St Ives)

Maggie Throup (Conservative – Erewash)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative – Rochester and Strood)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative – North Swindon)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative – Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative – North Warwickshire)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative – Berwick-upon-Tweed)

Laura Trott (Conservative – Sevenoaks)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative – South West Norfolk)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative – Tonbridge and Malling)

Shailesh Vara (Conservative – North West Cambridgeshire)

Martin Vickers (Conservative – Cleethorpes)

Matt Vickers (Conservative – Stockton South)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative – Chipping Barnet)

Christian Wakeford (Conservative – Bury South)

Robin Walker (Conservative – Worcester)

Charles Walker (Conservative – Broxbourne)

Jamie Wallis (Conservative – Bridgend)

David Warburton (Conservative – Somerton and Frome)

Matt Warman (Conservative – Boston and Skegness)

Suzanne Webb (Conservative – Stourbridge)

Helen Whately (Conservative – Faversham and Mid Kent)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative – South Derbyshire)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative – Calder Valley)

John Whittingdale (Conservative – Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative – North Herefordshire)

James Wild (Conservative – North West Norfolk)

Craig Williams (Conservative – Montgomeryshire)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative – South Staffordshire)

Mike Wood (Conservative – Dudley South)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative – Kenilworth and Southam)

Jacob Young (Conservative – Redcar)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative – Stratford-on-Avon)

Against

Diane Abbott (Labour – Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Bow)

Tahir Ali (Labour – Birmingham, Hall Green)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)

Mike Amesbury (Labour – Weaver Vale)

Fleur Anderson (Labour – Putney)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour – Leicester South)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party – Livingston)

Paula Barker (Labour – Liverpool, Wavertree)

Margaret Beckett (Labour – Derby South)

Apsana Begum (Labour – Poplar and Limehouse)

Hilary Benn (Labour – Leeds Central)

Clive Betts (Labour – Sheffield South East)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party – Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen North)

Paul Blomfield (Labour – Sheffield Central)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party – Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour – Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Labour – Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Nicholas Brown (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Lyn Brown (Labour – West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda)

Karen Buck (Labour – Westminster North)

Richard Burgon (Labour – Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent Central)

Ian Byrne (Labour – Liverpool, West Derby)

Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)

Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party – East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat – North East Fife)

Sarah Champion (Labour – Rotherham)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party – Dunfermline and West Fife)

Bambos Charalambous (Labour – Enfield, Southgate)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh South West)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat – St Albans)

Yvette Cooper (Labour – Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent – Islington North)

Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party – Lanark and Hamilton East)

Stella Creasy (Labour – Walthamstow)

Jon Cruddas (Labour – Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Labour – Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Labour – Bradford South)

Janet Daby (Labour – Lewisham East)

Ed Davey (Liberal Democrat – Kingston and Surbiton)

Wayne David (Labour – Caerphilly)

Geraint Davies (Labour – Swansea West)

Philip Davies (Conservative – Shipley)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour – Pontypridd)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party – Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour – Battersea)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour – Bristol West)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party – West Dunbartonshire)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour – Oxford East)

Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party – Angus)

Stephen Doughty (Labour – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Peter Dowd (Labour – Bootle)

Jack Dromey (Labour – Birmingham, Erdington)

Rosie Duffield (Labour – Canterbury)

Angela Eagle (Labour – Wallasey)

Maria Eagle (Labour – Garston and Halewood)

Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Foyle)

Jonathan Edwards (Independent – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Clive Efford (Labour – Eltham)

Chris Elmore (Labour – Ogmore)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour – Vauxhall)

Bill Esterson (Labour – Sefton Central)

Chris Evans (Labour – Islwyn)

Stephen Farry (Alliance – North Down)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party – Motherwell and Wishaw)

Margaret Ferrier (Independent – Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen South)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour – Makerfield)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham, Deptford)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour – City of Durham)

Barry Gardiner (Labour – Brent North)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party – North Ayrshire and Arran)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour – Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party – South Antrim)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party – Glenrothes)

Kate Green (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)

Sarah Green (Liberal Democrat – Chesham and Amersham)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour – Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour – Denton and Reddish)

Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour – Leeds North East)

Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Carolyn Harris (Labour – Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)

John Healey (Labour – Wentworth and Dearne)

Mark Hendrick (Labour – Preston)

Meg Hillier (Labour – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat – Bath)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hollern (Labour – Blackburn)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour – Luton South)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party – Dundee East)

George Howarth (Labour – Knowsley)

Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Labour – Bradford East)

Dan Jarvis (Labour – Barnsley Central)

Diana Johnson (Labour – Kingston upon Hull North)

Kim Johnson (Labour – Liverpool, Riverside)

Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Labour – Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Kevan Jones (Labour – North Durham)

Ruth Jones (Labour – Newport West)

Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Barbara Keeley (Labour – Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Labour – Leicester West)

Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester, Gorton)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour – Aberavon)

Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru – Ceredigion)

David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)

Ian Lavery (Labour – Wansbeck)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party – Dundee West)

Kim Leadbeater (Labour – Batley and Spen)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour – South Shields)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative – Northampton South)

Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)

David Linden (Scottish National Party – Glasgow East)

Tony Lloyd (Labour – Rochdale)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party – Upper Bann)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour – Salford and Eccles)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party – Brighton, Pavilion)

Holly Lynch (Labour – Halifax)

Kenny MacAskill (Alba Party – East Lothian)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour – Feltham and Heston)

Rachael Maskell (Labour – York Central)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Labour – Middlesbrough)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South)

Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party – Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

John McDonnell (Labour – Hayes and Harlington)

Pat McFadden (Labour – Wolverhampton South East)

Conor McGinn (Labour – St Helens North)

Alison McGovern (Labour – Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North East)

Jim McMahon (Labour – Oldham West and Royton)

Anna McMorrin (Labour – Cardiff North)

John McNally (Scottish National Party – Falkirk)

Esther McVey (Conservative – Tatton)

Ian Mearns (Labour – Gateshead)

Edward Miliband (Labour – Doncaster North)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North West)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat – Oxford West and Abingdon)

Jessica Morden (Labour – Newport East)

Stephen Morgan (Labour – Portsmouth South)

Grahame Morris (Labour – Easington)

Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)

Lisa Nandy (Labour – Wigan)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party – Ochil and South Perthshire)

Alex Norris (Labour – Nottingham North)

Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party – Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat – Richmond Park)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)

Kate Osamor (Labour – Edmonton)

Kate Osborne (Labour – Jarrow)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party – East Renfrewshire)

Sarah Owen (Labour – Luton North)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour – Barnsley East)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour – Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Labour – Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)

Luke Pollard (Labour – Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Lucy Powell (Labour – Manchester Central)

Anum Qaisar (Scottish National Party – Airdrie and Shotts)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South East)

Angela Rayner (Labour – Ashton-under-Lyne)

Steve Reed (Labour – Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Labour – Neath)

Ellie Reeves (Labour – Lewisham West and Penge)

Rachel Reeves (Labour – Leeds West)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour – Stalybridge and Hyde)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour – Streatham)

Marie Rimmer (Labour – St Helens South and Whiston)

Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading East)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour – Brighton, Kemptown)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru – Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

Virendra Sharma (Labour – Ealing, Southall)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh East)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith)

Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party – Stirling)

Cat Smith (Labour – Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester, Withington)

Nick Smith (Labour – Blaenau Gwent)

Karin Smyth (Labour – Bristol South)

Alex Sobel (Labour – Leeds North West)

John Spellar (Labour – Warley)

Keir Starmer (Labour – Holborn and St Pancras)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff Central)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)

Graham Stringer (Labour – Blackley and Broughton)

Zarah Sultana (Labour – Coventry South)

Mark Tami (Labour – Alyn and Deeside)

Sam Tarry (Labour – Ilford South)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party – Glasgow Central)

Gareth Thomas (Labour – Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party – Midlothian)

Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party – Gordon)

Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)

Jon Trickett (Labour – Hemsworth)

Karl Turner (Labour – Kingston upon Hull East)

Derek Twigg (Labour – Halton)

Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon)

Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall South)

Claudia Webbe (Independent – Leicester East)

Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Wood Green)

Matt Western (Labour – Warwick and Leamington)

Alan Whitehead (Labour – Southampton, Test)

Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party – Central Ayrshire)

Mick Whitley (Labour – Birkenhead)

Nadia Whittome (Labour – Nottingham East)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat – Twickenham)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party – Perth and North Perthshire)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour – Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)

No Vote Recorded

Imran Ahmad Khan (Independent – Wakefield)

Nickie Aiken (Conservative – Cities of London and Westminster)

Stuart Anderson (Conservative – Wolverhampton South West)

Steve Barclay (Conservative – North East Cambridgeshire)

Simon Baynes (Conservative – Clwyd South)

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin – West Tyrone)

Jake Berry (Conservative – Rossendale and Darwen)

Olivia Blake (Labour – Sheffield, Hallam)

Peter Bone (Conservative – Wellingborough)

Peter Bottomley (Conservative – Worthing West)

Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin – Newry and Armagh)

Graham Brady (Conservative – Altrincham and Sale West)

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative – North West Leicestershire)

Sara Britcliffe (Conservative – Hyndburn)

Anthony Browne (Conservative – South Cambridgeshire)

Conor Burns (Conservative – Bournemouth West)

Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party – East Dunbartonshire)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party – East Londonderry)

Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool, Walton)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)

Andy Carter (Conservative – Warrington South)

William Cash (Conservative – Stone)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

Feryal Clark (Labour – Enfield North)

Rosie Cooper (Labour – West Lancashire)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party – Inverclyde)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative – Preseli Pembrokeshire)

Alex Cunningham (Labour – Stockton North)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative – Gosport)

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party – Lagan Valley)

Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)

Nadine Dorries (Conservative – Mid Bedfordshire)

Richard Drax (Conservative – South Dorset)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative – Chingford and Woodford Green)

Julie Elliott (Labour – Sunderland Central)

Nigel Evans (Deputy Speaker – Ribble Valley)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Simon Fell (Conservative – Barrow and Furness)

John Finucane (Sinn Féin – Belfast North)

Mark Francois (Conservative – Rayleigh and Wickford)

Mike Freer (Conservative – Finchley and Golders Green)

Gill Furniss (Labour – Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative – Yeovil)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative – Wealden)

Peter Gibson (Conservative – Darlington)

Jo Gideon (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin – Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

John Glen (Conservative – Salisbury)

Mary Glindon (Labour – North Tyneside)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative – Scarborough and Whitby)

Michael Gove (Conservative – Surrey Heath)

Helen Grant (Conservative – Maidstone and The Weald)

Luke Hall (Conservative – Thornbury and Yate)

Greg Hands (Conservative – Chelsea and Fulham)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Belfast South)

Neale Hanvey (Alba Party – Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Harriet Harman (Labour – Camberwell and Peckham)

Simon Hart (Conservative – Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin – South Down)

James Heappey (Conservative – Wells)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party – Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Darren Henry (Conservative – Broxtowe)

Simon Hoare (Conservative – North Dorset)

Margaret Hodge (Labour – Barking)

Adam Holloway (Conservative – Gravesham)

Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker – Chorley)

Neil Hudson (Conservative – Penrith and The Border)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat – Edinburgh West)

Boris Johnson (Conservative – Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Sarah Jones (Labour – Croydon Central)

Eleanor Laing (Deputy Speaker – Epping Forest)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative – Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative – Woking)

Tim Loughton (Conservative – East Worthing and Shoreham)

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin – Belfast West)

Christian Matheson (Labour – City of Chester)

Steve McCabe (Labour – Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative – Stevenage)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative – Plymouth, Moor View)

Amanda Milling (Conservative – Cannock Chase)

Navendu Mishra (Labour – Stockport)

Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin – Mid Ulster)

David Morris (Conservative – Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Wendy Morton (Conservative – Aldridge-Brownhills)

James Murray (Labour – Ealing North)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative – South East Cornwall)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour – Warrington North)

Jesse Norman (Conservative – Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Matthew Offord (Conservative – Hendon)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party – North Antrim)

Andrew Percy (Conservative – Brigg and Goole)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative – The Wrekin)

Dominic Raab (Conservative – Esher and Walton)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party – Belfast East)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative – North Devon)

Grant Shapps (Conservative – Welwyn Hatfield)

Barry Sheerman (Labour – Huddersfield)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative – Elmet and Rothwell)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative – Wolverhampton North East)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative – Richmond (Yorks))

Emily Thornberry (Labour – Islington South and Finsbury)

Edward Timpson (Conservative – Eddisbury)

Ben Wallace (Conservative – Wyre and Preston North)

Giles Watling (Conservative – Clacton)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru – Arfon)

Beth Winter (Labour – Cynon Valley)

Rosie Winterton (Deputy Speaker – Doncaster Central)

William Wragg (Conservative – Hazel Grove)

Tellers

For: Steve Double (Conservative – St Austell and Newquay) and Gareth Johnson (Conservative – Dartford)

Against: Colleen Fletcher (Labour – Coventry North East) and Taiwo Owatemi (Labour – Coventry North West)

Chris Jarvis is Head of strategy and development at LFF

