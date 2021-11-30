GB News launches new ad campaign starting with an attack on the BBC

The channel is claiming to be a voice for the silent majority

Right-wing channel GB News is launching a new advertising campaign which takes particular aim at the BBC, in an attempt to grow its viewers and revenue.

GB News says it intends to target the national broadcaster with a “punchy campaign … focussed strongly on audiences outside the M25”, the ad agency behind the launch said.

The broadcaster announced its first major national advertising campaign with the first ad claiming: “We ask the questions you’d ask. BBC News doesn’t’.

The channel goes on to claim that it is proud to be the voice for the ‘silent majority’ of Britons it claims to serve.

Angelos Frangopoulos, the channel’s CEO, said: “GB News is committed to serving the 86 per cent of people who live beyond southeast and London – the ‘silent majority’ of Britain – so our campaign meets them mostly where they are, in the regions.”

It comes after veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil quit the channel in September, claiming he ‘never set out to create a British Fox News’.

He told BBC Question Time: “Well, I had always made it clear it wouldn’t be a British Fox News, and I think you could do something different without going anywhere near Fox.

“Fox deals in untruths, it deals with conspiracy theories, and it deals in fake news. And that’s not my kind of journalism, and I would never have set out to do that.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.