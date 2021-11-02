Boris Johnson called a ‘disgrace’ after being pictured ‘asleep’ at COP26

“Time to wake up @borisjohnson the world is burning."

The Prime Minister has come in for some harsh criticism after a picture appeared to show him asleep at the COP26 climate summit and with no mask on.

A number of MPs also criticised the prime minister after the photo emerged of him with his eyes closed while sat next to 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough.

Labour MP and shadow justice secretary David Lammy tweeted: “Time to wake up @borisjohnson the world is burning. Sir David Attenborough is paying attention to the climate crisis, it’s time your Government did too #cop26.”

Anna McMorrin MP also tweeted: “It’s one thing to show how little you care but quite another [to] sit next to 95 year old David Attenborough and NOT wear a MASK.”

Another social media user wrote: “You are a disgrace, @BorisJohnson. You are our PM (shame upon us!), supposedly representing us. We’re you asleep or drunk or both? You need to apologise for your state.”

Edward Hardy wrote: “Boris Johnson showed how much he cares about tackling climate change by falling asleep during the #COP26

“And he showed how much he cares about other people by failing to wear a mask while sitting next to 95-year-old David Attenborough.”

Number 10 however denied the PM was asleep with the Mirror citing a Number 10 source who said the claims were “total nonsense”. Pictures from the same event do show the prime minister at other times awake and listening to the speakers.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.