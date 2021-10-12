Why the inclusion of climate and nature priorities in the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill is a sign of progress

'The Skills and Post-16 Education Bill was slightly unusual in that it started its life in the House of Lords.'

Natalie Bennett is a Green Party peer and a Contributing Editor to Left Foot Forward.

The Skills and Post-16 Education Bill was slightly unusual in that it started its life in the House of Lords. That meant, despite its importance, it has received even less media attention than usual for something so crucial to our future in tackling our age of shocks, facing up to our climate emergency and nature crisis, the need to secure food supplies and upgrade our housing stocks, among so many other practical concerns.

And the initial detailed debate, Committee Stage, followed, in this respect, a predictable path. Despite the centrality of the environmental threats, there was no mention of them in the Bill. A collection of the usual suspects led by the outstanding crossbencher Baroness Helene Hayman, co-chair of Peers for Planet, tabled an amendment to the Bill that would have ensured future skills, capabilities or expertise align with the UK’s net zero target. I put in my standard amendment to that amendment saying “AND biodiversity”.

From the Pensions Schemes Bill, when I first entered the House, to the Financial Services Bill, through the Agriculture Bill, we’ve seen similar patterns.

By tradition at Committee stage, no votes are (generally) held. Today we start Report stage, when amendments will be voted on. And the House will adopt some government amendments responding to the Committee debate. Often these are small technical points, but when I opened the slate of government amendments, I was in for a shock, of a pleasant kind. Not something I often experience in the House.

But sitting there on the Marshalled List of amendments was government amendment 6, which includes a provision that local skills improvement plans can only be signed off by the minister if they adequately cover the legal net zero emissions target, the need to adapt to climate change and meet other environmental goals, “such as restoration or enhancement of the natural environment”.

This is definitely progress, and real credit to the new minister, Baroness Barran, for overseeing the change.

It seems she was listening in the House, but even more importantly, listening to the voices on the street: the young climate strikers who I joined just last month on Parliament Square, and the young people at youth summits and other events who’ve been demanding that climate change be incorporated into every subject they study.

