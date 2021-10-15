Sir David Amess: Tributes pour in from across the political spectrum for ‘hugely kind MP’

Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum for the ‘hugely kind’ and ‘irreplaceable MP’.

Sir David Amess, Conservative MP for Southend West, has died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery. Essex police have confirmed that another man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum for the ‘hugely kind’ and ‘irreplaceable MP’.

Keir Starmer said: “Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff.” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey tweeted: “This is tragic and horrible news. My thoughts are with David’s wife and children, the wider family, friends and David’s community. A truly terrible day for British politics but most importantly of all our prayers are with all the people who loved David.”

Sir David, who had been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex at midday.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today.

“In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no-one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.