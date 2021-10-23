Johnson accused of failing to deliver on stamping out online racism in football

As clubs, leagues and players take matter into their own hands, with Leeds United dedicating today’s fixture to the ‘No Room For Racism’, campaign, the PM is derided for failing to act on antiracism in football.

Boris Johnson is coming under fire for failing to deliver on a promise to increase security over racism in football.

The Prime Minister has been accused on breaking his pledge to strengthen laws designed to protect footballers from being subjected to online racism.

Johnson’s pledge was made in July, in the wake of the appalling abuse some of the England footballers received after their Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

‘No ifs and buts’

At the time, the PM had promised to extend powers to ban anyone found guilty of making racist attacks online from attending football matches, claiming there would be ‘no ifs and buts’. The Home Office launched a 12-week consultation period on the proposed changes.

A government source had reassured a “great deal can be done before this happens.”

“We can work with the football authorities to deliver this, as they already hold the power to rescind season tickets without the need for legislation,” said the Whitehall source.

The consultation period has been and gone and no changes regarding the law around online racism and football have been deployed.

Show Racism the Red Card

Friday October 22 was Show Racism the Red Card Day. This year marked the 25th anniversary of the annual anti-racism movement, Wear Red Day.

Criticism over the government’s inaction on their promises to beef up antiracism efforts among the football community, fell on the day devoted to raising awareness of racism and to stamp out racial intolerance in all walks of life.

Labour is urging Johnson to fulfil his promises, noting the three months of inaction. The opposition warn that failure to introduce the change that was promised leaves football players exposed to “countless” online racist attacks. The party is pushing the government to put forward measures so they can be voted through parliament.

Jo Stevens, shadow culture secretary, voiced her disappointment, saying: “After the appalling abuse of the England football team during the Euros, there was quite rightly outrage from across the political spectrum.

“But it’s been more than three months since the Prime Minister backed Labour’s call to treat online abuse in the same way as racism directed at players from the terraces and extend football banning orders.

“Self-regulation has manifestly failed and criminal sanctions, we believe, are the best way to change the arrogant culture of the leadership of social media companies who believe they are above the law,” Stevens added.

Taking matters into their own hands

With lack of government action, football leagues, clubs and players are taking matters into their own hands.

In today’s fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road, Leeds United are dedicating the match to the ‘No Room for Racism’ (NRFR) campaign. The campaign was launched by the Premier League as a means of tackling racism in the sport and to demonstrate its continued commitment to diversity and equality.

In the leadup to this afternoon’s game, the Premier League produced a video featuring Leeds United first team players. The video is to be shown on the screen Elland Road, calling on supporters to: Challenge it. Report it. Change it.

Marking Black History Month, which runs for the whole of October, some of the sport’s most prolific and celebrated black players have been calling on black history to be celebrated on a daily basis and not just for one month of the year.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, told Sky Sports:

“Black History Month, it’s important, but do I think that it should be just one month of the year? No, I don’t.”

Sentiment shared by Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who said:

“I think there shouldn’t be a Black History Month, I think it every month should be a humanity month for everyone. That would be nice for everyone. You could invite everyone, your friends from different countries and we all eat together. That could be a nice idea.”

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a freelance journalist and contributing editor to Left Foot Forward.

