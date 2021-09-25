Labour voters say party needs a clearer vision – and must work with other parties to win

A message for Keir Starmer as the party kicks off its conference in Brighton.

New polling by Savanta ComRes – released during Labour party conference this weekend – reveals that voters think the party must have a ‘broader vision, rather than specific policies’ to win the next election.

More than two in five (42%) voters in Britain say the party needs a clearer vision to win, as pressure mounts on Keir Starmer amid a fractious gathering for the party in Brighton. UK adults were also almost twice as likely to say that electoral pacts with the Green Party (32% vs 16%) or Liberal Democrats (31% vs 18%) in key seats would improve Labour’s chances rather than worsen them.

And, these three proposals are even more popular amongst Labours voters, with 46% of 2019 Lab voters saying that a ‘broader vision, rather than specific policies’ would improve their chances at the next election, and two in five saying the same of either a pact with the Greens (42%) or Liberal Democrats (41%).

Two in five of both the UK public as a whole (41%) and 2019 Lab voters (42%) say that replacing Sir Keir Starmer as the leader of the party with Tony Blair would worsen Labour’s chances at the next election.

A quarter of Labour voters think that replacing Starmer with Blair would improve their chances (25%), while just over one in five say it would make no difference (22%).

The poll also found that two in five Labour voters say that the party is treated unfairly by the media (38%), falling to just three in ten of UK adults overall who say the same (28%).

Keir Starmer recently rejected the idea of a progressive alliance at a national level – but the door may be open for local non-agression pacts.

Responding to the finding that voters believe electoral pacts would help Labour, left-wing think tank Compass’ director Neal Lawson told Left Foot Forward “This poll tells us Labour has everything to gain and nothing to fear from a progressive alliance.”

Full tables:

How do 2019 Labour voters think the following things would improve, worsen, or make no difference to the chances of Labour winning the next General Election?

Electoral pact with Greens in key seats Electoral pact with LDM in key seats Having a broader vision rather than specific policies Replace Starmer with Tony Blair Replace Starmer with ethnic minority leader Replace Starmer with a female leader Replace Starmer with a leader with a Northern constituency Improve 42% 41% 46% 25% 32% 36% 42% Make no difference 31% 27% 30% 22% 40% 38% 34% Worsen 12% 16% 12% 42% 14% 14% 10%

How do UK adults overall think that the following things would improve, worsen, or make no difference to the chances of the Labour winning the next General Election?

Electoral pact with Greens in key seats Electoral pact with LDM in key seats Having a broader vision rather than specific policies Replace Starmer with Tony Blair Replace Starmer with ethnic minority leader Replace Starmer with a female leader Replace Starmer with a leader with a Northern constituency Improve 32% 31% 42% 22% 24% 29% 33% Make no difference 32% 30% 29% 21% 39% 38% 37% Worsen 16% 18% 12% 41% 18% 15% 11%

