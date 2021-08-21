Tories slammed for careless and reckless attitude towards masks

"Staff safety and reducing the unnecessary spread of Covid is our number one priority. It should be the government’s too," said a union spokesman.

Conservative MPs have drawn criticism this week over not wearing masks, despite advice from the government website saying they “expect and recommend” people to wear a face covering in crowded spaces, when in contact with people you do not normally meet.

The majority of Tory MPs, including many on the front bench, did not wear masks while attending the debate on Afghanistan in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Notable exceptions included former prime minister Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt.

Advice on the government website states: “We expect and recommend that members of the public continue to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet. For example, on public transport.”

The Speaker has urged MPs to wear masks while in the Commons.

Before the summer recess, Sir Lindsay Hoyle addressed the house, saying: “With the increase in infection levels in the community and with people having to isolate, I strongly advise that everyone on the estate should wear face coverings when moving around, accessing catering venues and areas they consider crowded, including the Chamber.

“None of us wants to risk taking Covid back to our families, staff or constituents, and I am sure we want everyone working on the estate to feel safe and secure and to ensure that the business of this House continues.

“We certainly have a large number of people who have been contacted, so I am worrying about the outcome.”

Parliamentary unions have also been vocal in calls for members of parliament to wear face coverings in order to protect staff on the estate. In a joint letter, Prospect, FDA, PCS and GMB urged the speaker to take action on the issue.

A PCS spokesman said: “Official government advice is that masks should be worn in busy enclosed spaces. Yet many on the government front bench refused to lead by example in the Afghanistan debate, despite the fact parliamentary staff are mandated to wear masks.

“Staff safety and reducing the unnecessary spread of Covid is our number one priority. It should be the government’s too.”

Prospect has written to each MP individually on the issue, urging them to wear a mask.

General Secretary of Prospect Mike Clancy said: “The Speaker has made it abundantly clear that he expects MPs to wear masks, and Prospect has written to all MPs asking them to take this basic step to protect staff, a step that the PM himself described as ‘simple courtesy’ only last month.

“Unions will not stand by while staff are put at risk by reckless politicians and following this shameful episode we are once again asking the Speaker to take a tougher line with MPs when parliament returns next month.”

A spokesman for the House of Commons said: “Our priority is to ensure a safe and functioning Parliament in line with Government regulations. Passholders should continue to exercise caution when they are on the estate and we will, of course, monitor the situation from day to day.”

Some Tory MPs have cited personal responsibility and opening up the economy as reasons to relax mask-wearing in public.

Writing in response to broader concerns about a lack of masks from a constituent, Felicity Buchan MP said: “I would say that I have long been in favour of opening up our economy – the impact of the restrictions on lives and livelihoods will be felt long into the future.

“With that, comes an element of adjusting to a non-zero covid approach. I believe the mask issue is related – we do need to return to a society where people are able to take responsibility for their own health and the choices they make, including making a decision on whether they wish to wear a mask.”

In an email to a member of the public, Kevin Hollinrake MP said he would not wear a mask in shops or restaurants but would carry one with him to wear in situations where there were many people he did not know, such as a crowded train.

He said: “We need now to focus on economic recovery and I agree with the Prime Minister that now is the time to restore our freedoms. Of course that doesn’t mean we should act as if the pandemic is over. We all have a duty to act responsibly.”

Alexandra Warren is a freelance journalist.

