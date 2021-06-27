Survivors of domestic common assault only given six months to report it to the police – or face it ‘timing out’

Three organisations have launched a campaign to extend the time allotted to 18 months.

Three organisations across the women’s sector are calling for the government to give survivors of domestic common assault more time to report it to the police.

Refuge, Women’s Aid, and the Centre for Women’s Justice launched a campaign to extend the time available to report common assault from six months to 18 months.

This would remove a critical barrier survivors face when seeking justice against their perpetrator and protection for themselves and their children.

Nogah Ofer, a solicitor from the Centre for Women’s Justice said: “The law needs to recognise that disclosing and reporting domestic violence is much harder than reporting other types of assaults – and ensure that the criminal justice system does not continue to let women down on a time limit technicality.”

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which will begin its report stage in the coming weeks, offers an opportunity to make changes which would enable more women experiencing domestic abuse to report incidents of common assault.

Currently, charges for common assault must be brought within six months of the incident.

If survivors don’t report within this time limit, then the cases ‘time-out’ and are unable to proceed.

But there are multiple barriers to reporting, such as fear of their partner, still being in the relationship, and the traumatic and logistical challenges of fleeing.

As a result of the current six-month time limit, many common assault charges time-out and women are not able to access justice and the protection that this can offer.

By the time many women are safe and ready to speak to the police the charging time limit has passed.

The amendment would also give magistrates the power to waive the time limit if it is in the interests of justice.

Farah Nazeer, Chief Executive of Women’s Aid, said: “Survivors face huge personal and societal barriers in reporting domestic abuse.

“The six-month limit fails to recognise that women simply may not be able to report until after they’ve escaped the abuser and found safety, and cases can often be complex and lengthy to investigate.

“The six month ‘time out’ on common assault in cases of domestic abuse must be extended to ensure survivors can access justice.”

The three organisations have launched a mobilisation campaign, which they hope will show parliament and the government the strength of support for reform.

The online campaign calls for MPs to support an amendment to the Bill, and the organisations are urging supporters to send emails to their MPs right up until the amendment is heard.

The amendment to the Bill is being tabled by Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP and has cross-party support.

Lisa King OBE, Refuge director of communication and external relations said: “We are all incredibly grateful to Yvette Cooper for championing this important matter and are hopeful that this amendment will provide real protection to the women currently being timed out of access to justice.

“The criminal justice system, which so often works against women, must be fit for purpose, and this simple change to the law would ensure better protection for so many women, and bring the law more in line with the needs of women experiencing domestic abuse.”

Alexandra Warren is a freelance journalist.

