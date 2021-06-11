Exclusive: Musician who will perform before G7 leaders shared ‘far right’ Facebook post

Graham Trudgeon, who is part of Du Hag Owr, will perform in front of G7 leaders tomorrow night.

A member of a sea shanty group that will serenade leaders of the G7 shared a post which claimed that people are banned from saying ‘merry Christmas’ and that he would help pack the bags of those who ‘don’t like our customs’ so they can leave the country.

Du Hag Owr, Cornish for black and gold, are set to perform before the likes of Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron as well as other leaders tomorrow night.

The group will perform traditional Cornish songs for the G7 leaders as they eat marshmallows and drink buttered rum as they listen to the group.

Graham Trudgeon, a lighting technician who is part of the group shared a picture of a post on Facebook in 2014 which said: “WHAT A CROCK OF s***…we can’t say merry Christmas now, we have to say happy holidays. We can’t call it a Christmas tree, it’s now called a holiday tree? Because it might offend someone.

“If you don’t like our “Customs” and it offends you so much then LEAVE I will help you pack. They are called customs and we have our traditions if you…agree with this..please post this as your status!!

“I AM A PROUD BRITISH CITIZEN..MERRY F***** CHRISTMAS. Do you have what it takes to repost this.”

After he shared the post, one person commented on Mr Trudgeon’s post to ask: “Since when was Christmas about being British? I have never heard any complaints about calling things Christmas. My boss is a Muslim and he still wishes us a merry Christmas and gives us each chocolate.”

We approached both Du Hag Owr and Mr Trudgeon for comment but didn’t receive a reply.

Basit Mahmood is co-editor of Left Foot Forward

