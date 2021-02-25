Matt Hancock accused of dangerous misinformation after claiming women will do smear tests at home

As many women pointed out, reaching your own cervix is...difficult.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of endangering lives through ignorance after he falsely claimed women were being sent smear tests to carry out themselves at home.

Smear tests are usually carried out by a nurse in a GP’s office to test for something called HPV which can become cancer. The nurses uses a speculum in order to reach the cervix.

Over 31,000 women will be offered kits to carry out smear tests in the privacy & convenience of their own homes in a trial.



Cervical screening is life-saving, so this is a great step forwardhttps://t.co/RwE1qMjpg9 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 24, 2021

As many women pointed out, reaching your own cervix is impossible without a speculum and very, very long arms.

Seems to be a lot of confusion about this – probably not helped with the Health secretary tweeting incorrect information 😬



Women are NOT being sent ‘smear tests’ (I think many of us would struggle to find our own cervixes 🤨)



VAGINAL swabs testing for HPV are being sent out

1/ https://t.co/uF3ZYeltqv — Dr Sonia Adesara (@SoniaAdesara) February 24, 2021

. @MattHancock – you need to delete or edit this tweet!



These are NOT smear tests but swabs to detect Human Papilloma Virus which increases risk of #CervicalCancer. They do NOT detect cancer or pre-cancerous cells!

If +ve, women need to go to GP for #SmearTest. https://t.co/LwVcyz3ThF — Dr Philippa Whitford (@Dr_PhilippaW) February 24, 2021

Matt Hancock saw a picture of a woman once and her arms were five feet long. — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) February 25, 2021

As explained by Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, the NHS are actually sending out vaginal swabs, which are similar to many sexually transmitted infection tests. These can easily be carried out at home.

This is part of a trial across North and East London. If succesful, it may be rolled out to the rest of the country.

Many women suggested Matt Hancock’s ignorance was because he and his team were men. Of his five advisers listed in the most recent government data, only one is a woman.

Of the 31 post-war Health Secretaries, only three have been women. The last was Labour’s Patricia Hewitt in 2007.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.