Poll shows No.10 was wrong to say there’s “no clamour” for 24-7 vaccinations

43% of Brits would take a late-night jab.

New polling suggests the government was wrong to claim earlier this week that there was “not a clamour” for 24-7 coronavirus vaccinations.

A Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday that there’s here’s not a clamour for appointments late into the night” but a new YouGov poll shows 43% of Brits would be willing to get vaccination between midnight and 6am.

Only 32% would turn down an appointment at those times. These people are slightly more likely to be younger people, who aren’t generally a priority for vaccinations anyway.

Since the spokesperson’s comments, Labour has called for 24-7 vaccinations and the government has reversed its opposition to them.

Boris Johnson has now said that 24-7 vaccination hubs will be available as soon as supply allows. The late-night jabs are likely to be piloted in a few areas and offered to NHS staff first.

The health service isn’t currently vaccinating 24-7 because there are not enough doses of vaccine for this to be necessary.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

