Government will move Treasury staff north, fulfilling Labour manifesto pledge

John McDonnell said Labour's policy would shift political gravity away from London.

Rishi Sunak has proposed moving 750 Treasury civil servants to the North of England, implementing one of Labour’s 2019 manifesto promises.

According to the Financial Times, Sunak will create a ‘Treasury North’ in Leeds, Newcastle or Teeside.

This policy was not mentioned in the 2019 Conservative manifesto but Labour’s said: “We will shift the political centre of gravity by placing the National Transformation Fund Unit, a key part of the Treasury, in the North of England”.

On announcing the policy, then Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said: “Labour’s Treasury ministers will meet outside of London and will have a ministerial office in the North. The centre of gravity of political gravity is shifting away from London.”

Labour also promised to “build up the regional offices of government in each of the nine English regions to co-ordinate government policies at the regional level, as well as ensuring a regional voice in Whitehall”.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.