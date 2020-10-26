Sun ‘clarifies’ calling pregnant police officers “fat blue line”

The Sun newspaper has issued an apology (or clarification as they call it) for a story published on 29th August claiming that 10,000 UK police officers had been put on ‘light duties’ for being physically unfit.

It turns out that the figure was actually mostly made up of pregnant women, those suffering PTSD and those suffering other injuries sustained in the line of duty.

It is unusual for The Sun to attack police officers – they usually reserve their scorn for other public sector workers. That may explain why on this occasion they have clarified.

Emma Burnell is a freelance journalist and political and communications consultant.

