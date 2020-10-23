Marcus Rashford highlights Labour councils feeding kids over holidays

Without government support, these councils are stepping up.

As part of his campaign to make sure all children are fed, Marcus Rashford has praised the work of several local councils on food poverty.

Rashford did not mention which party runs these councils, as he has been keen not to politicise the issue, but all so far are run by the Labour Party.

The government voted against providing disadvantaged children with food over the holidays but these councils have pledged to fund them themselves – despite years of cuts to their funding from central government.

Southwark Council https://t.co/kmyrTMaJZe — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

Redbridge Council https://t.co/Sup0WTiTT0 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

Telford and Wrekin Council https://t.co/da6PtlB9Yw — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

Greater Manchester https://t.co/slK2sOvhVR — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

Oldham Council https://t.co/1rdqXRka8z — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

Liverpool Council https://t.co/QnccgvEYRH — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

Doncaster Council https://t.co/YKmzADDwqx — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

Hammersmith and Fulham Council https://t.co/P5sAN1KDaj — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

Wigan Council https://t.co/4s0QiDw7PN — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

Lambeth Council https://t.co/YcdvhBonGH — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

