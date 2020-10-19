Majority of UK public think Scotland will vote for independence in a year

Over 50% of the UK public think it's very or fairly likely

The majority of the UK public think Scotland will vote to become independent very soon.

A report from Britainthinks, studying 2,028 adults across the UK, revealed 54 per cent of the UK “public think it is very or fairly likely Scotland will vote to become independent in the next year or so”. Only 28% think it is unlikely.

It also found that 64% of the Scottish public agree “people are increasingly in favour of Scottish independence.”

The news comes after an Ipsos/Mori poll, conducted for STV, found that out of the people expressing a view, 58 per cent would vote Yes in a Scottish independence referendum, and that the SNP are on course to win a historic majority in next year’s Holyrood election.

SNP Deputy Leader Keith Brown said: “Voters here in Scotland, and across the UK, agree: independence is coming.

“Poll after poll shows a majority support in favour of independence – leaving the Westminster parties lost for words.

“Even Douglas Ross, Boris Johnson’s man in Scotland, admits that his bosses don’t care about Scotland.

“Brexit is a mess – more than a third of leave voters are now pessimistic about their decision – and no wonder with Boris Johnson telling the country to brace itself for a No Deal in the middle of a public health crisis.

“Clearly, it’s time for Scotland to avoid the self-inflicted catastrophe of dodgy trade deals and lower living standards by instead choosing our own future through independence.”

Lucy Skoulding is a freelance reporter at Left Foot Forward. Follow her on Twitter.

