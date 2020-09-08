Kensington Tory MP condemned for voting against implementing Grenfell recommendations into law

Felicity Buchan - elected in 2019 - has the Grenfell Tower as part of her constituency.

The MP for Kensington – and her Conservative colleagues have been lambasted for voting with the government to stop a Labour amendment to the Fire Safety Bill. The amendment sought to implement the Phase One Recommendations of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in full.

The amendment would have required building owners and managers to share information with their local fire service about materials and design used in external walls and cladding – a key factor in the devastation at Grenfell.

hile evacuation and fire safety instructions would have to be shared with residents of the building and they would also have been required to carry out regular inspections of lifts and individual entrance doors to flat.

The amendment was defeated 188 – 318 – a majority of 130.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer tweeted that it was “A shameful dereliction of duty”

Neigbouring MP Dawn Butler said The Conservative have “No heart, no shame, no compassion.”

Meanwhile, the Shadow Home Secretary says that the Kensington MP’s constituents “will feel let down and have serious questions to ask” about her vote.

UPDATE

In a statement, Buchan said the amendment risked creating a legal challenge and that she was still “absolutely committed” to implementing the Grenfell Inquiry recommendations.

Emma Burnell is a freelance journalist and political consultant.

