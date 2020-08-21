The World Transformed in a world transformed

The World Transformed brings its festival online.

The World Transformed (TWT) – the festival of arts and ideas launched initially by the Corbyn-supporting group Momentum has announced a month-long online festival of events throughout September.

Now an established part of the Labour Party conference experience, TWT is now independent of Momentum, though their ties remain close and you can expect to see many senior Momentum members throughout the programme.

Running dozens of events throughout September, TWT has responded to the online coronavirus-led world well – bringing a huge programme that would normally be crammed into a few short days to a wider online audience.

The programme itself is extremely varied. While you will find traditional stalwart events such as rallies, Parties and quizzes TWT are continuing to build on its reputation not just for radical thinking but radical approaches to both thinking and engagement.

There are a range of panel events and workshops covering everything from Black Lives Matter to renters rights. There is also a four-part reading group on antisemitism.

In terms of radical approaches to policy making, there are policy labs scattered throughout the programme. Equally interestingly, there are a number of more radical approaches such as gamification and scenario planning that help to think about political challenges outside of the normal structures.

When TWT was first launched in 2016 there was much cynicism from journalists and the Labour establishment. Not least from myself. Their varied programme will always mean they have something that will be a bit out there and political ideas that challenge even the left of the mainstream.

Emma Burnell is a journalist and Consultant.

But having experienced it for myself I found plenty to agree with, plenty to disagree with and the space to make and have those debates.

TWT is free to attend (though they ask for a donation towards running costs for those who can afford it) and runs throughout September.

