English coronavirus cases rise for third week in a row

It's not going away.

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in England has risen for the third week in a row, according to new government figures.

Since the figures reached their low point in the first week of July, they have risen every week up until the last week of July, which is the latest figures are available for.

In the first week of July, just 3,908 new people tested for coronavirus. By the last week, the figure was 4,966 – a rise of around 27%.

The number of people being tested has also increased week-on-week over the same period – which could explain at least part of the rise. It rose 18% in the same period.

Throughout the period in which cases have been rising, the government has been relaxing lockdown and social distancing restritctions.

Quarantine rules were scrapped for travellers coming to the UK from many other countries.

Outdoor swimming pools, water parks and beauty premises like nail bars were allowed to re-open.

On 14 July, the government announced that face-masks would be mandatory but this rule was not brought into force until 24 July.

And on 17 July, the government said people could again use public transport for non-essential journeys.

On the other hand, there have been local restrictions in response to outbreaks in Leicester and much of the North of England.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

