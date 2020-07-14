Why will Priti Patel wear a mask in France but not in England?

She'll mask up to protect police officers in Calais but not in Lewes or Chingford.
It seems Priti Patel is happy to wear a mask when she’s out and about in France but not when she is in England.
The Home Secretary met with her French counterpart in Calais and was pictured wearing a mask while talking to French police officers and officials.
Yet when she went down to Lewes a few days earlier to meet police officers in training, photos shows she did not wear a mask.
She was similarly mask-less when she visited a police station in Chingford on June 26 and when she joined police on a dawn raid on July 2nd.
In France, shoppers have to wear masks if the shopkeeper tells them to. In the UK, all shoppers will have to wear them from July 24th.
The UK government has been accused of being slow to encourage face masks. Over 120 countries, including Scotland, made them mandatory before England did.
Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward
