Why will Priti Patel wear a mask in France but not in England?

She'll mask up to protect police officers in Calais but not in Lewes or Chingford.

It seems Priti Patel is happy to wear a mask when she’s out and about in France but not when she is in England.

The Home Secretary met with her French counterpart in Calais and was pictured wearing a mask while talking to French police officers and officials.

https://twitter.com/EdLlewellynFCO/status/1282401666621476864

Yet when she went down to Lewes a few days earlier to meet police officers in training, photos shows she did not wear a mask.

Yesterday I visited Lewes with @PFEW_Chair to see the innovative way in which @sussex_police are using data to catch criminals and keep people safe.



We also met some of our 20,000 new officers and discussed their training, development and welfare. They are the very best of us. pic.twitter.com/le6SsCtgaF — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) July 7, 2020

She was similarly mask-less when she visited a police station in Chingford on June 26 and when she joined police on a dawn raid on July 2nd.

Today I joined @NCA_UK on a dawn raid as part of UK's biggest ever law enforcement op resulting in 746 arrests.



Officers seized:



🔴£54m cash

🔴77 firearms

🔴1,800 rounds of ammunition

🔴4 grenades

🔴55 high value cars

🔴2 tonnes of drugs



Well done @NCA_LynneOwens & team pic.twitter.com/3ewERaA74y — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) July 2, 2020

Great to visit Chingford Police Station yesterday with @MPIainDS.



Met more new police officers and discussed the Borough’s recent success in tackling county lines and taking gang members off our streets. #JoinThePolice pic.twitter.com/1ZgASSllju — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 26, 2020

In France, shoppers have to wear masks if the shopkeeper tells them to. In the UK, all shoppers will have to wear them from July 24th.

The UK government has been accused of being slow to encourage face masks. Over 120 countries, including Scotland, made them mandatory before England did.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

