TUC announces final programme of events for Organise 2020: July 9-11 [sponsored]

Anyone can attend the events for free.

The TUC’s free festival of ideas in union organising – Organise 2020 – will take place from July 9-11 as a series of digital events.

Organise 2020 is aimed at trade union members, reps and organisers across the UK and is also open to attendance from interested members of the public.

It will showcase union organising stories from around the world, host debates on major trends in organising, and offer online training sessions in key organising topics and new digital technologies.

Speakers and contributors include Angela Rayner (Deputy Leader, Labour Party), Tefere Gebre (AFL-CIO, American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations), Sharan Burrow (International Trade Union Confederation), Christy Hoffman (UNI Global), Carmen Foro (Brazilian United Workers’ Centre).

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Organising is at the heart of everything that trade unions do. But the way we organise needs to move with the times.

“Our festival of ideas will build on three solid years of growth in union membership by looking at the best ideas from around the world for union organising in the 21st Century.”

TUC Deputy General Secretary, Paul Nowak, added: “We’ve got a packed programme of more than 30 events, with brilliant speakers, stimulating debates, training sessions and some entertainment too.

“Winning fair pay and conditions for key workers, defeating the far right, and reaching zero carbon in a fair way for workers. Organise 2020 will help unions win in the workplace and beyond.”

This is a sponsored post from the Trade Unions Congress

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.