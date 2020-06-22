Former Labour MEPs Tell Government: Seal the EU Deal

In an open letter, four former leaders of the European Parliamentary Labour Party and 15 former Labour MEPs are holding the government to account for its Brexit promises

Dear Editor

As former Labour MEPs and members of the Labour Movement for Europe we are worried to hear that as recently as May, UK chief negotiator, David Frost, said UK- EU trade talks “progress remains limited.

Brexit has happened and we all want the government to negotiate the best possible deal with the EU.

But it would now seem almost impossible to negotiate a “comprehensive” free trade deal with “no tariffs” or “quantitative restrictions” and which covers “professional and business services”, as set out in the political declaration, in less than six months, during a pandemic which has killed more people in the UK than any other European country.

Despite this, the government recently confirmed it had chosen not to extend the transition period beyond December 31st.

Therefore, we take from this that the government is in no doubt whatsoever it will achieve a deal that fulfils all the undertakings it made in the agreed UK-EU political declaration, by this Christmas, including maintaining “environmental, social and employment standards at the current high levels”, “a robust and comprehensive framework for competition and state aid control” and a security partnership that comprises “law enforcement and judicial cooperation in criminal matters.” We also trust the Prime Minister to adhere to his promise that “there is no threat to the Erasmus scheme.”

From this decision, we also understand the government must be one hundred percent confident of rolling over all of the roughly 40 EU trade deals the UK had access to while an EU member and continues to during the transition, by New Year’s Eve, on no worse terms.

They said “the day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards.” They said it would be one of the “easiest” trade deals in “Human history.” They said the deal was “oven ready” last year.

If the government does not achieve all of this it cannot blame coronavirus or the EU and the Brexit reality will bear no resemblance to what was promised.

Yours sincerely,

Former Labour MEPs and Labour Movement for Europe members

Signatories

Richard Corbett, former Leader of the European Parliamentary Labour Party and Labour Movement for Europe Honorary Vice-President

Glenis Wilmott, former Leader of the European Parliamentary Labour Party

Glyn Ford, former Leader of the European Parliamentary Labour Party and Labour Movement for Europe executive member

David Martin, former Leader of the European Parliamentary Labour Party

Anna Turley, Labour Movement for Europe Chair and former MP for Redcar

Mark Hendrick, Labour MP for Preston and former Labour MEP

Alex Mayer, former Labour MEP and Labour Movement for Europe executive member

Carole Tongue, former Labour MEP

Christine Crawley, former Labour MEP

Eryl Mcnally, former Labour MEP

Derek Vaughan, former Labour MEP

Gordon Adam, former Labour MEP

Jackie Jones, former Labour MEP

Julie Ward, former Labour MEP

Ken Collins, former Labour MEP

Paul Brannen, former Labour MEP

Richard Howitt, former Labour MEP

Seb Dance, former Labour MEP

Stephen Hughes, former Labour MEP

Veronica Hardstaff, former Labour MEP

Wajid Khan, former Labour MEP

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.