We’ve missed funerals, birthdays and weddings – unlike Dominic Cummings

So many of us have sacrificed being with loved ones. So what makes Dominic Cummings so special?
It was my brother’s 40th birthday this month. He was supposed to be here in the UK to celebrate it with his family and friends. He lives in Australia but comes over regularly. Of course that didn’t happen. We had to make do with a Zoom. My mum couldn’t hug her youngest child on his milestone birthday.
We weren’t alone in sacrificing important family occasions to ensure the wider safety of society.
People have lost loved ones who died alone because of social distancing rules. Rules which many senior ministers in the government are now taking time to muddy to protect the Prime Minister’s advisor who flaunted them so blatantly.
So tell us Mr Cummings – why are these people’s family occasions less important than yours?
Emma Burnell is a freelance journalist.
