We’ve missed funerals, birthdays and weddings – unlike Dominic Cummings

So many of us have sacrificed being with loved ones. So what makes Dominic Cummings so special?

It was my brother’s 40th birthday this month. He was supposed to be here in the UK to celebrate it with his family and friends. He lives in Australia but comes over regularly. Of course that didn’t happen. We had to make do with a Zoom. My mum couldn’t hug her youngest child on his milestone birthday.

We weren’t alone in sacrificing important family occasions to ensure the wider safety of society.

People have lost loved ones who died alone because of social distancing rules. Rules which many senior ministers in the government are now taking time to muddy to protect the Prime Minister’s advisor who flaunted them so blatantly.

My mother in law Alice Whittaker died of covid-19 in Oldham General Hospital on 21st April. She died alone, because her two sons obeyed the rules and did not travel to be with her. Their last conversation with her, a few hours before she died, was by Skype. — (((Frances "Cassandra" Coppola))) (@Frances_Coppola) May 25, 2020 Frances Coppola lost her mother-in-law who died alone because her family followed the rules

No10 like the public to contribute to the daily press conferences.

Are today's briefing, how about they put on screen and read out a selection of letters from members of the public like this? https://t.co/3S3MRCi8vf — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) May 25, 2020 Mr Wilson lost his wife. What will his MP have to say about Mr Cummings behaviour?

To the man who’s wife I buried, who wasn’t allowed to hug your daughter at her mum’s funeral.



To the mum who had to FaceTime to see her daughter’s coffin.



To the son, who wanted to shake my hand but didn’t, after you said goodbye to your mum.



I’m sorry. — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) May 24, 2020 The grief of many people who haven’t broken the rules

Am I a bad son because I didn't sneak or burst into Southend Hospital to see my mum before she died? — Stephen J Russell (@StephenJRusse1l) May 24, 2020 No Mr Russell, you are not.

I have been out twice since March 19th. My step-dad died of Covid-19. I attended his funeral, and read a tribute, via a videocall. My mum is on her own. I haven't seen her since March 5th. I haven't hugged her. We have grieved via videocall. Angry doesn't even begin to cover it. — Laura Grimshaw – Now Wash Your Hands (@lorlyjane) May 23, 2020 It is this anger – felt by us all – that should have meant Cummings lost his job. it won’t go away.

I’ve been following this Dominic Cummings story in detail.

Around the time Cummings was doing all this I was trying to come to terms with my brother’s death from Covid-19, not seeing him, and trying to figure out what to do about a funeral and supporting my parents. / — Kevin Quigley (@quigdes) May 23, 2020 The heartbreak of many seems not to matter to the few at the top

So tell us Mr Cummings – why are these people’s family occasions less important than yours?

Emma Burnell is a freelance journalist.

