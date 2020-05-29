How to do something good for the planet during this crisis

Switch to 100% green energy and support progressive media at the same time.

Progressive media is taking a battering. We’ve seen news organisations go under already during this crisis, alongside job cuts, and staff being furloughed.

There’s huge pressure on small non-profits like ours. At the same time, there’s so much to do and report on: not least the enormous threats to our planet.

When we come out of this pandemic, we need to make sure that we ‘build back better’: that the short term reductions in carbon emissions are made permanent.

Left Foot Forward has been on steadfast in reporting on the climate crisis. Now readers can support the site and help tackle climate change at the same time.

We’ve partnered up with Ecotricity, Britain’s greenest energy company, so that when you switch to 100% green energy, you help fund progressive journalism at the same time.

Ecotricity are the only energy supplier in Britain that knows the carbon footprint, per customer, of its entire operation. They supply 100% green electricity. It’s also the only electricity in the UK registered with The Vegan Society – which means they’re the only officially cruelty-free electricity supplier.

Ecotricity use the money from your energy bills to actually invest in green projects – from building and maintaining new sources of renewable energy, to developing battery storage.

They have one simple rate for each of the energy tariffs, and you’ll always be on the latest best price. There are no restrictive exit fees or penalties.

This is a simple, effective way to do something good for the planet during lockdown – and it takes just minutes online. Please back campaigning journalism, and help ‘build back better’ today.

Sign up to 100% renewable energy here.

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.