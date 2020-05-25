Four things you can do about the Dominic Cummings scandal

Keeping the pressure on the government to do the right thing is more vital than ever.

In times like this – when the Prime Minister has gone on television to tell the British people that they shouldn’t care about his chief advisor breaking the rules so many of us have had to follow in heartbreaking circumstances – it can be easy to feel powerless.

But we aren’t. Just as Dominic Cummings is not – actually – above the law, the Tories are not above public scrutiny and pressure. So here are a few things we can all be doing to make sure they know how disgusted we are at them

Write to your MP.

If you live in a Tory constituency, write to your MP. Tell them what you have sacrificed. What you have missed. What you have lost. Be polite (however tempting it is not to be) but be clear about how you feel.

Boo for Boris.

Twitter user Vikki Stone has started a campaign for us all to Boo the PM on Tuesday evening. As visible as our clapping for carers this would definitely be a way of showing the government the strength of feeling there is out there.

Sign the petition

It is vital that the government understand the level of public outrage about both Mr Cummings and their defence of him. Sign the petition here to add your voice to the calls for him to be sacked.

Keep up the pressure.

Bad actors get away with being so because the story moves on. We have to ensure that the government are not able to move on from this. It is not enough that Cummings hasn’t resigned or been sacked. The whole government have disgraced themselves in their defence of him. They must not be allowed to forget it.

Keep tweeting. Keep writing. Sign and share the petition. It is essential to keep the pressure on this government to finally do the right thing and try to reinstate the integrity of their Coronavirus response.

Emma Burnell is a freelance journalist.

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.