Former No 10 adviser hits the nail on the head when it comes to the Cummings saga

Tory loyalists are feeling the heat...

One of Boris Johnson’s former advisers has summed up the Dominic Cummings scandal – but not in the way he intended...

Danny Kruger MP – whose family is reportedly close to Dominic Cummings and his wife Mary Wakefield – has been calling on MPs to stand up for disgraced No 10 adviser Cummings over the past few days.

In a note to Tory MPs – reported by the BBC’s Nicholas Watt – Mr Kruger told colleagues to stop demanding resignation of Dominic Cummings: “No 10 won’t budge, so calling for DC to go is basically declaring no confidence in the PM.”

He’s not wrong…

Around 40 Tory backbenchers have now called for Cummings to go, and the scandal shows no signs of abating. Johnson’s approval ratings dropped dramatically over the weekend – a staggering collapse from +19 favourability to -1. Labour watch as the Tories continue to self-implode…

Josiah Mortimer is co-editor of Left Foot Forward.

