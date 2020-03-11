Join Left Foot Forward live with Lisa Nandy

Join us as we discuss Labour's future with Lisa Nandy this Sunday.

This Sunday at 6.30pm, Left Foot Forward will be hosting a Labour Leaders Live interview with Lisa Nandy MP.

It’s a live web interview – hosted by LFF co-editor Joe Lo – where readers like you can ask the questions that you’d like answered. Sign up now to join in on Sunday.

Maybe you didn’t make a leadership hustings, or feel a crucial issue has gone ignored in the debate. Well now is your chance: attend the live web chat with Lisa Nandy MP this Sunday.

It’s really easy to dial in, and you don’t need any special equipment, just an internet connection and computer. We’ll send you the instructions for dialling in to the call before Sunday. So all you need to do is sign up here.

Save it in your diary – Sunday 6:30-7:15pm. See you there!

PS LFF are hoping to grill the other leadership contenders too – watch this space.

