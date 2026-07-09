Everything you need to know about the Unite general secretary election

This summer, members of the UK’s second largest trade union – Unite – will be voting on who will be their next general secretary.

When is the Unite general secretary election taking place?

Voting for the Unite general secretary election will open on July 14 and close on August 11.

When will the results of the Unite general secretary election be announced?

The result of the Unite general secretary election will be announced on August 14.

Who are the candidates for the Unite general secretary election?

There are two candidates in the running this year.

Sharon Graham – Unite’s current general secretary – is standing for re-election this year. Graham was first elected in 2021 on a platform of redirecting the union’s efforts away from internal Labour Party politics to workplace issues and disputes.

This time, Graham is running on a very similar platform. On her campaign website, she says: “In an uncertain world where change happens fast, we need a powerful Union. The issues we face; AI, decarbonisation, attacks on jobs and Reps, and suppression of pay, all require a serious plan – not soundbites. This is why I am delivering a comprehensive Manifesto for Change.

“The answer for trade unions still lies in the ability of workers to organise. Building power at work through real coordination between our workplaces and Reps. Now more than ever we need to get back to the workplace.”

Graham is facing a challenge from Simon Dubbins. On his campaign website, he has said: “We need to look outwards, no longer distracted by tired, internal battles. We need to look forwards and focus on delivering for members.

“This Unite General Secretary election is a battle for the heart and soul of Unite the Union. Its outcome will determine whether our union reunites as a powerful fighting machine that works for our members, or if we slide into further chaos and divisions.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward