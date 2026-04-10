Right-wing spat: Rupert Lowe says Nigel Farage has ‘banned him from GB News’

Lowe has accused Farage of censoring him

A bitter war of words is continuing between former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe and Nigel Farage after Lowe accused the Reform leader of banning him from GB News.

Lowe, who now heads up a new far-right party called Restore Britain, had a public spat with Farage last year, where he criticised his ‘messianic’ leadership style and questioned whether he would be a good Prime Minister. That led to Lowe’s eventual suspension from Reform.

In a row with GB News political editor Christopher Hope on social media, Lowe wrote: “You write ‘we offer a platform where all voices are heard’.

“Really? When will I be allowed back on live GB News, Chris? Or is Farage’s ban still ongoing?

“These are pathetic words whilst your channel continues to censor and ban Restore Britain.”

Farage is considered an influential figure on GB News with his own show and having raked in over £1million from the channel.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward