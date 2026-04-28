Reform’s plans for government would threaten UK democracy, new report warns

There is a real danger of Trump’s Project 2025 being replicated in the UK

A new report has raised the alarm about the risk of a far-right government getting elected and using its power to tear up key parts of the country’s democratic system.

The report, produced by figures from groups like Unlock Democracy, the 99% organisation, King’s College London and others, has warned that Reform UK could carry out its own version of Trump’s Project 2025 in the UK if the government does not take action.

Reform’s agenda, dubbed ‘Project 2029’, could see human rights protections scrapped, migrants deported en masse and a further crack down on protest rights.

Reform also plans to weaken public services, privatising the NHS by switching to an NHS-based model.

The party has also indicated that it would replace top civil servants with its own allies and could directly appoint judges and bishops.

Due to the UK’s lack of a single, written constitution, the report warns that the UK is left even more exposed to misuse of power by a ‘bad actor’ than the US.

In addition, Britain’s First Past the Post voting system means that a far-right government could be elected on less than a third of the vote.

The report recommends tougher internal government rules, stronger oversight from Parliament and regulators, and greater powers for courts to intervene when ministers overreach.

It also argues key laws like the Human Rights Act should have special constitutional status, so they can only be changed with two-thirds support in both Houses of Parliament – bringing the UK into line with many other democracies.

Mark Thomas, the report’s author and founder of The 99% Organisation, said: “The stakes are high, but there are concrete steps the government could take to minimise the risk – and there is still time to take them.

“If it does not act decisively, our government may, like the Biden administration, be seen by future historians as well-meaning, but ineffective in its defence of democracy.”

Tom Brake, CEO of Unlock Democracy, which helped to produce the report, said: “The UK, which lacks a written constitution, is even more vulnerable to a Trumpian-style takeover than the USA.

“This report highlights the UK’s many vulnerabilities, but also proposes some short-term solutions to shore up our constitutional defences. The government cannot afford to dither before acting on its recommendations.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward