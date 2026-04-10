Nigel Farage heckled yet again on local elections campaign trail

'You’re not welcome here'

Nigel Farage has been heckled once again while out on the local election campaign trail, as opposition to the Reform UK leader continues.

Farage, who is no stranger to being heckled, from having his party’s rallies disrupted to having protesters interrupt his keynote speeches, this time faced criticism from a protester in the North-West.

While on the campaign trail ahead of the local elections due to take place next month, Farage was trying to speak to ITV during a visit to the Merseyside town of Formby.

However, he was disrupted by a protester who shouted at him: “You’re not welcome here.”

As Farage talked up his party’s chances on Sefton council in May’s elections, the man continued: “Get out of my town, go back!”

Asked why people have a hostile reaction to him, Farage replied: “Because they’re frightened of change.”

No Nigel, it’s because they see straight through you and oppose what you stand for.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward