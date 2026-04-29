Multimillionaire leader of Reform in Scotland gets humiliated after admitting he owns six houses, six boats and five cars on TV debate

'I'm glad you've finally admitted how many homes that you have, Lord Offord.'

Reform’s Scottish leader, Lord Malcolm Offord, got humiliated after admitting to having six houses, six boats and five cars during an STV election debate yesterday.

In an attempt to paint the Green Party as anti-success and anti-business, Offord said that he went to London 40 years ago, with £2,000 in debt and “full of ambition”.

He said that he “worked hard” and was successful, and that “Today, I own six houses, five cars and six boats”. Offord also said he has paid £45 million in tax through his business.

He was then laughed at as he said: “I don’t say that to boast”.

Offord then asked the Scottish Green Party co-leader, Ross Greer, if the Greens would want more or less people like him in Scotland.

Greer fired back: “Fewer people like you. I’m glad you’ve finally admitted how many homes that you have, Lord Offord.”

Greer continued: “I think it’s worth at this point in the debate pointing out that there are three times as many holiday homes and empty properties in this country as there are homeless children.

“You don’t need six homes, you don’t even need two homes, everybody just needs a home to live in.”

Greer said that to tackle the housing crisis, “super rich elite individuals” like Offord “should be giving up some of those homes” so that people without a home can have somewhere to live.

Offord looked down at the podium as Greer gave his answer, and then changed the subject when he was given the opportunity to respond to the Green MSP.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward