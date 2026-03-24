Reform mayoral candidate compares Jewish community group to ‘Islamists on horseback’

Chris Parry called Shomrim members ‘cosplayers’ hours after yesterday’s arson attack

Reform’s mayoral candidate for Hampshire and the Solent, Chris Parry, is facing fresh criticism for making inflammatory comments on social media.

As reported by the Guardian, the Reform candidate has compared members of Shomrim, a Jewish volunteer safety patrol group to “Islamists on horseback” and called them “cosplayers”.

Parry made the comments hours after Hatzola, a Jewish charity ambulance service was targeted by arsonists early on Monday morning. Shomrim works closely with Hatzola.

Parry had shared a post by co-founder of the Brexit Party, Catherine Blaiklock, which he has since deleted.

Blaiklock posted a picture of several Shomrim vehicles, with the caption: “Can Christian’s [sic] in Britain set up their own police and patrol certain neighbourhoods?”.

Parry shared the post, adding: “Remember that these cosplayers have no more jurisdiction or legal authority than ordinary citizens.”

He was then challenged by an X user, who said that there had been “a concerted effort by the antisemites to direct hate toward the Shomrim following the ambulance attacks”.

The former Royal Navy Rear Admiral responded, saying: “My point still stands. They are a community organisation, not a legal entity.

“It’s the same with Islamists on horseback.

“But if it offends you, I’ll remove it.”

This isn’t the first time Parry has come under fire for his comments on social media.

Furthermore, Nigel Farage has faced repeated calls to sack him as Reform’s candidate for the Hampshire and the Solent mayoralty in 2028.

In a post last February, Parry said that the then foreign secretary David Lammy, who was born in London to Guyanese parents, should “go home to the Caribbean” where his “loyalty lies”.

Parry has also questioned the loyalty of at least eight other politicians who are not white.

He questioned the loyalties of Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, independent MP Zarah Sultana and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward