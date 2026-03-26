Nigel Farage brutally mocked after trying to explain why Reform MPs walked out of PMQs

"Petulant hissy fit man having highlighted the very reason why he is unfit for office then plays on it to the crowd of paying gullibles."

Nigel Farage’s attempts to explain and justify why he and his fellow Reform MPs walked out of PMQs yesterday have spectacularly backfired, leading to even more ridicule for the Reform UK leader.

During a heated PMQs yesterday afternoon, Farage stood up to claim that the government’s ‘smash the gangs’ pledge has been a failure.

Keir Starmer pointed out that Farage and his party had voted against government plans to give law enforcement counter-terrorism powers.

He then added: “He wants the grievance, he doesn’t want it sorted”.

The Labour leader then slammed Reform for pledging to cut council tax only to decide to raise it instead for local authorities under their control. He also criticised Farage for his comments about Worcestershire county council.

Reform gained control of the council at last year’s local elections, but Farage has since labelled the council a ‘basket case’ and said he wished his party ‘hadn’t bothered’ trying to win it.

So incensed was Farage that his ego had been bruised, that he and his fellow Reform MPs decided to stage a walkout from the chamber.

Later on in the day, Farage appeared at a Reform event and attempted to explain why he and his MPs had decided to walk out in protest.

He claimed that the Prime Minister was ‘completely ignoring’ him, adding: “He started ranting and raving about Reform’s councils across the country.

“In disgust, and against Parliamentary convention, I got up and I walked out.”

Commenting on a clip of him setting out his reasoning, one social media user wrote: “Petulant hissy fit man having highlighted the very reason why he is unfit for office then plays on it to the crowd of paying gullibles.”

Another wrote: “He literally told a fact about how almost every Reform council raised council taxes after promising not to during campaigning. Nigel ran away as he couldn’t argue facts.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward