Nadhim Zahawi’s tweet defending Donald Trump’s war on Iran backfires spectacularly

'Actually wild how far servile right wingers will go to defend Billionaires plastered all over the Epstein files.'

Nadhim Zahawi’s tweet defending Donald Trump’s illegal war on Iran has backfired spectacularly.

The former Tory MP turned Reform member quote-tweeted a post by Neil Stone, which said: “Imagine being desperate for the war to fail and condemn 90 million Iranians to be left with the regime that brutalises them – just because you hate Trump.”

Agreeing with the post, Zahawi wrote: “If Trump cured cancer, some people would start defending cancer.”

Zahawi was swiftly reminded that last year Trump cut billions of dollars from cancer research funding by capping indirect costs for National Institutes of Health (NIH) research grants at 15%.

In his first budget as President in 2017, Trump cut $1 billion from the National Cancer Institute.

Responding to Zahawi’s pro-Trump tweet, Ben Mclaine, editor of Turn Left Media, wrote: “As @MaxFRobespierre says, Trump literally voted to cut funding for cancer research.

“Actually wild how far servile right wingers will go to defend Billionaires plastered all over the Epstein files.”

Experts have noted that the US-Israeli attacks, which started on 28 February, had no legal basis and violated the UN Charter’s prohibition on aggression. Furthermore, Trump did seek approval from Congress before ordering the strikes.

Trump has claimed that he began the offensive to curtail Iran’s nuclear programme, and also to overthrow the Islamic Republic regime.

However, Mojtaba Khamenei has now replaced his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US-Israeli attacks on 28 February, as the supreme leader.

In addition, the Iranian opposition is divided, unarmed and unable to communicate due to communication blackouts, making it unlikely that they will be able to rise up and overthrow the government.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward