Andrew Neil slams GB News for ‘turning into the Reform channel’

An investigation has been conducted into GB News and the extent to which it has breached Ofcom rules.

Veteran broadcaster and journalist Andrew Neil has slammed right-wing channel GB News for ‘turning into the Reform channel’.

GB News has acted as a platform for Farage and his party, rather than fulfilling the role of a news channel which is to critically hold those in positions of power and authority to account.

Farage is also paid handsomely by GB News. The parliamentary register of interests shows that the Reform UK leader made nearly £400,000 from GB News between August 2024 to September 2025, for about 190 hours’ work. This suggests he is being paid more than £2,000 an hour by the news channel.

Now an investigation has been conducted into GB News and the extent to which it has breached Ofcom rules.

The investigation has been conducted by New World and was led by former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger and involved more than 20 journalists analysing 15 GB News programmes. The journalists came from a diverse range of backgrounds working at publishers such as The Guardian, The Sunday Telegraph, The Times, ITV, BBC News, and the Daily Mail.

Reviewers each scored the programmes on a scale of zero to five for compliance with the Ofcom Code, resulting in average score of 1.4 out of five for the 15 programmes looked at.

As part of the investigation, the New World spoke to Andrew Neil, who served as the channel’s founding chairman when it launched in June 2021 but quit after just three weeks after taking issue with the direction of the channel.

He told the investigators: “It’s clear they have turned GB News into the Reform channel.

“I think they see themselves as in the vanguard of the Reform movement, and in a way, the politics has worked to their advantage.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward