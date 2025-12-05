Question Time audience slams Reform’s Zia Yusuf as he’s branded ‘typically rude’

“We do not need people like him in British politics.”

Reform’s Zia Yusuf was branded ‘typically rude’ during his appearance on BBC Question Time yesterday, as he made a needless dig at an audience member.

An audience member simply sought clarification on Reform’s immigration policies, asking whether it meant for example if a care worker who had worked in the country for 40 years would be sent back to ‘where they came from’ when they reached 65.

Yusuf rudely responded: “So if you had paid attention to what we were announcing, you would not have that view.” At this point, audience members were heard taking sharp intakes of breath and gasping. One person was heard shouting: “That’s rude”.

Labour MP Mike Tapp who was also part of the Question Time panel told Yusuf to be polite to people, later adding on X: “Not only is Zia Yusuf lacking any compassion, he is a rude human being.

“We do not need people like him in British politics.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward