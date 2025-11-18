Reform council apologises after repainting road markings outside school that closed years ago

'What on earth is going on at cash-strapped Kent County Council?'

Is this what a Reform government would look like? Clueless and wasting taxpayers’ cash on schemes that were never needed?

It’s emerged that Kent County Council, which is widely seen as a test case of Reform UK’s ability to govern, repainted road markings outside a school which closed nine years ago.

So much for Reform doing things differently and cutting costs!

The Mail reports: “Kent County Council (KCC) said it was ‘sorry for any confusion’ after daubing yellow zigzags and ‘School Keep Clear’ warnings outside the former site of Halfway Houses Primary School in Sheerness.

“The school moved to another location in October 2016 but the council sold the disused school buildings and grounds to Government agency Homes England in March this year.”

Mike Whiting, an independent councillor for Swale Borough Council, wrote on Facebook: ‘What on earth is going on at cash-strapped Kent County Council?

‘Rather than saving money, they have just repainted the yellow ‘School Keep Clear’ lines in Southdown Road, Halfway, almost 10 years after the school closed.

‘How many times are we told there’s not enough money for really important projects, yet they waste money like this, painting irrelevant signs, both sides of the road.’

The council has apologised for the error, and for any ‘confusion caused’.

Reform once again showing how unprofessional and clueless they are.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward