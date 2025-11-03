Nigel Farage plans to ‘bring back austerity’ amid major U-turn

That will mean more cuts to spending on public services and welfare, which will only serve to increase levels of poverty and inequality.

So much for being the party of working people, Nigel Farage’s Reform intend to bring back austerity in what will mean yet another decimation of public services and rising levels of inequality, should the party win the next general election.

Farage and his populist party had previously pledged to slash taxes and increase public spending by £141 billion a year while at the same time cutting taxes by £70 billion.

However, in a speech on Monday, where the Clacton MP will set out his party’s economic policies, Farage will place deregulation at the heart of his economic agenda, while also pledging to get public spending under control.

He will say: “Reform will get public spending under control, so that the nation’s borrowing costs come down. Then, and only then, will I cut taxes to stimulate growth. We must get the economy growing.”

He will go on to add: “We are the pro-business party. We will reduce the size of the bloated state. We will bring expertise into government. We will reduce regulation and the power of the regulators, we will make Britain a competitive, good place to invest, to work and to live.

“But I know we can only cut taxes once the deficit is under control.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward