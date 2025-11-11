Nigel Farage downplays problem gambling and says gambling industry shouldn’t face higher taxes

"Gambling has social harms attached to it. It preys on vulnerable people, so they absolutely should be paying more."

Nigel Farage has downplayed problem gambling and said the £15 billion a year gambling industry shouldn’t have to pay higher taxes.

In a speech to small businesses yesterday, Farage said: “One of the things in the high street that does still survive is the bookmaker’s shop, which actually for a lot of lonely people is a place they can go in and meet people”.

He said 22 million people a week “have a bet” in this country, while downplaying gambling addiction.

According to the Gambling Commission’s Gambling Survey for Great Britain 2024 annual report, around 2.7% of adults (around 1.4 million people) in Great Britain struggled with problem gambling.

The Reform leader then said he worried that if Chancellor Rachel Reeves raises gambling taxes in the Budget, it will close “hundreds, maybe thousands” of betting shops.

He also expressed concern that Clacton Pier and other seaside towns with “innocent amusements” where children put “a tuppence” in slot machines might shut down.

While Farage called slot machines “innocent amusements”, they are highly addictive and offer poor odds, allowing gambling firms to rake in huge profits.

In a Sun article on Friday, Farage said he “loves a bet” and called seaside slot machines “part of our heritage”. He said he was concerned that Rachel Reeves’ plan to raise taxes on betting firms could force gaming arcades like Clacton Pier to close.

The article was part of The Sun’s Save Our Bets campaign, which Farage said he backs.

Joe Wright, policy and advocacy manager at Tax Justice UK, told Left Foot Forward: “Gambling has social harms attached to it. It preys on vulnerable people, so they absolutely should be paying more.”

He added: “The founder of Paddy Power actually appeared before the Treasury Select Committee a couple of weeks ago where he called for gambling to be taxed more.

“I’d be inclined to believe him who’s actually working in the industry over people who haven’t.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward