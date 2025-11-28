Labour accused of ‘selling out’ over U-turn on day one unfair dismissal rights

The concession comes after weeks of the legislation bouncing back and forth between the Lords and House of Commons

The Labour government is facing a backlash from its own backbenchers after rowing back on its pledge to protect workers from unfair dismissal from their first day in a job.

Instead of giving workers day one unfair dismissal rights, the qualifying period for full protection from unfair dismissal, which is currently two years, will now be reduced to six months.

In Labour’s 2024 manifesto, it committed to giving workers unfair dismissal rights from day one.

The concession follows weeks of the Employment Rights Bill, which is in its final stages, bouncing between the Commons and the Lords, as peers have sought to water down key elements of the bill by voting for Conservative-backed amendments.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said that “The employment rights bill is a shell of its former self.

“With Fire AndRehire and Zero Hours contracts not being banned, the Bill is already unrecognisable.

“These constant row backs will only damage workers’ confidence that the protections promised will be worth the wait. Labour needs to keep its promises.”

John McDonnell MP wrote on X: “Is this a sellout? Yes it certainly is. If it’s unfair to sack someone, it’s unfair whenever it occurs whether it’s day one or after 6 months. The principle is fairness.”

Andy McDonald, Labour MP for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East, said on X: “We can all read the manifesto ourselves and, and it says that we’ll deliver day one rights and that includes unfair dismissal.

“We’re no longer doing it, so we’re doing something completely inconsistent with what was in the manifesto.”

MP for Poplar and Limehouse, Apsana Begum also criticised the move, saying “People just want their elected representatives to say as they’ll do and do as they say.

“Every worker needs to be entitled to full employment rights from Day One. That includes rights on unfair dismissal, as promised.”

Peter Kyle, the Business and Trade Secretary has defended the decision, saying it is “a compromise to benefit working people and give business clarity”.

Think tank the Resolution Foundation has called the decision “sensible”.

Principal Economist at the Resolution Foundation Nye Cominetti said: “This sensible move to a six-month qualifying period will bring the UK into line with other countries, deliver tangible improvements to working conditions, and help the government move forward with other key aspects of the Employment Rights Bill.”

Image credit: The BBC

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward